Gadgets Weekly: Oppo A79 5G and more

Technology companies Oppo, Vivo, BenQ, and HMD among others, launched new smartphones, smart display,s and more this week (October 23-29).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.
Oppo A79 5G
It sports a 6.72-inch full HD+(2400 x 1080p) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, support 20:9 aspect ratio, and up to 680 nits peak brightness.
It also supports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, USB-C port, and dual SIM with a microSD option and the device comes with an IP54 rating, meaning it can survive accidental water splashes.
Oppo A79 5G.
Oppo India
Oppo A79 5G runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1, with a 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6020 octa-core CPU, Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 5G modem(SA/NSA), Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable up to 1TB), dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with Samsung JN1 sensor, f/1.8) backed by 2MP portrait sensor (with OV02B1B sensor, f/2.4) with LED flash on the back, an 8MP (f/2.0) on the front and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging capability.
It comes in two colours--Glowing Green and Mystery Black-- for Rs 19,999.
Vivo Y200
It sports a 6.67-inch full HD+(2400 ×1080p) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and supports up to 800 nits peak brightness. It also features dual-SIM slots and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Vivo Y200 houses a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor with Adreno GPU, Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable up to 1TB).
Vivo Y200 series.
Vivo India.
It also boasts a dual-camera module-- main 64MP (f/1.79) + 2MP(f/2.4) portrait camera with LED flash along with a separate Aura LED flash on the back. On the front, it also houses a 16MP (f/2.0) camera.
It is available in two colours-- jungle green and desert gold-- for Rs 21,999.
GOVO GoSurround 850 speakers
It comes with four 2-inch speakers with 200-watt peak output Surround Sound and DSP Enabled. Also, the package includes a 6.25-inch wired subwoofer.
It comes with a sturdy body and features an LED display. It supports three modes-- Movie, News, and Music modes, and enjoy your home cinema experience. Also, users can control the music experience and pair through the key panel on the soundbar.
GOVO GoSurround 850 speakers.
GOVO
With Bluetooth 5.3 technology, it promises to stable wireless connection with companion devices such as a smartphone. It also supports HDMI, Aux, USB, and OPT connectivity.
The also offers a smart remote and users can control the bass, treble, and volume of the speakers. It costs Rs 5,499.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 named in Time Magazine's list of Best Inventions of 2023
Time Magazine has named Galaxy Z Flip5 as one of the Best Inventions of 2023. This is the third consecutive year that Samsung Galaxy has been included on the prestigious list.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The new Galaxy Z Flip5 comes with a slim and sleek design, and yet durable, promising to serve customers for several years. It has one of the best displays on a foldable phone and also, with the big cover screen, users can now perform more functions such as reply to messages, email, and even watch videos too.
Nokia 105 Classic
It comes with a durable keypad with clear spacing between each button on the keymat. This makes it easy to dial and text, even in the dark.
The device comes with an ergonomic design and compact shape, and like all feature Nokia phones, it is made of good quality materials and survives accidental drops.
Nokia 105 Classic series.
HMD Global
Nokia 105 Classic comes equipped with an 800mAh battery and can run for several hours.
It comes in four variants Single SIM and Dual SIM, with and without charger respectively, starting from Rs 999 onwards.
BenQ Pro RP04 and RM04 series smart boards
The new BenQ products are India's first Google EDLA-Certified Smart Boards with Integrated Google Mobile Services.
They come equipped with creative tools such as EZWrite 6, an innovative whiteboarding software, and InstaShare 2, a wireless screen-sharing solution.
The EZWrite 6 comes in handy for corporates and educators to conduct engaging sessions and utilize specialized tools, while InstaShare 2 allows up to nine persons to share and control their screens simultaneously, promoting collaborative work and learning.
BenQ's Google EDLA-Certified Smart Board.
BenQ
They also support text-to-speech functionality for the visually impaired, and multilingual translation for multiple language support. They also feature Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to convert images and documents into editable text, aiding the visually impaired in their work.
They support Google's core services such as Google Drive, Maps, Meet, and YouTube. Google Workspace apps such as Docs, Sheets, and Slides can now be installed and utilized directly from Google Play. The new boards also safeguard user data by offering encrypted network communications and proxy-level security options.
They will be made available in India in early 2024.
Pre-Diwali (Deepavali) festive offers on Nothing and CMF products
The company is offering Phone (2) with discounts on Flipkart and select offline stores in Grey and White for Rs 37,999 (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage), Rs 38,999 (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage), and Rs 39,999 (12GB RAM, 512GB Storage).
Nothing Phone(2), Ear(2) and Ear (Stick)
Nothing India.
Nothing Ear (2) will be available for Rs 6,999, whereas CMF Buds Pro can be bought for Rs 2,999 on Flipkart and Myntra.
Also, Watch Pro will be available for Rs 4,499 and the Power 65W GaN charger can be grabbed for Rs 2,699 on Flipkart and Myntra.
CMF products-- Watch Pro, Buds Pro and Power 65W GaN chargers.
CMF India
Hikvision Interactive Display Panel (IDP) D5B Series
It boasts a smart whiteboard with intelligent recognition and 1 mm writing accuracy.
It flaunts an Ultra HD (4K: 3840x2160p) resolution display with anti-glare glass, which improves the imaging details and comes with 32W Stereo loudspeakers.
It also boasts eye protection technology for blue light filtering (over 90 per cent) and automatic brightness adjustment.
Hikvision Interactive Display Panel (IDP) D5B Series
Hikvision
It also comes with zero-gap bonding with less diffused reflection and screen ghosting.
Hikvision's IDP features flexible projection capabilities such as wireless, group display, and reverse projection. It runs on Android 11.0 OS and offers Insert optional OPS for Windows compatibility and a one-click switch to Windows option.
It also comes with an 8 MP camera and a 6-microphone array, flexible remote communication promises clear audio, stable voice connection, and high-quality imaging.
HMD Easy Pay Programme launched in India
The new financing programme covers a wide range of Nokia smartphone models, including the Nokia G42 (8/256GB), Nokia C32, Nokia C22, and Nokia C12 Pr0.
With simple KYC formalities, customers can take home the devices by just paying a small downpayment and the rest through monthly installments. Also, there won't be any hidden fees.
HMD Easy Pay EMI plan
HMD Global
And, the loan amounts are disbursed to HMD's channel partners within two hours of the transaction, ensuring minimal impact on the working capital of the partner.
LG XBoom XL7S, XL5S series speakers
Both boast IPX4 raging, meaning they can survive accident water splashes, and even rain for a short time.
The XL7S comes with an 8-inch woofer and the XL5S features a 6.5-inch woofer.
The XL7S sports an animated pixel display and users can personalize it by showcasing their own texts and pre-set animations on the product LED panel.
LG Xboom Speaker
LG India
It also supports Multi Color Ring Lighting to offer vibrant light dance in sync with the music.
With the My Pick feature on the XBoom mobile application, users can customise lighting effects and match the mood of the party. Also, users can add animations or craft a custom message on the display panel.
It also offers specialised tools such as DJ Pad, DJ effects, and DJ loop, elevating performances. DJ Pad provides seamless beat control, while DJ effects and DJ loop enable dynamic mixes.
The LG XBoom XL7S promises to deliver a 20-hour battery life while the LG Xbook XL5S can last for 12 hours.
The LG XBoom XL7S and XL5S models are available for Rs 54,990 and Rs 44,990, respectively.
Samsung's new Fab Grab Fest
During the festive season, customers can claim up to Rs 10,000 discount on select smartphones and up to Rs 5,000 on select tablets.
Also, Samsung is offering a cashback of Rs 1,000 on the newly launched Galaxy Tab A9, Rs 3,000 on the Galaxy Tab A9+, Rs 4,000 on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and Rs 5,000 on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+.
Fab Grab Fest sale on live in India.
Samsung India.
Add to that, the Galaxy A05s will be available with a cashback of Rs 1000.
Not just the budget and mid-range devices, Samsung is offering lucrative deals on premium phones too. The flagship Galaxy Z Flip5 (Yellow) will be available with a cashback of Rs 7,000. Similarly, Galaxy S23 FE (Fan Edition) will be availed at a cashback of Rs 10,000.
Consumers can also avail of additional offers on smartphones if they buy Samsung accessories.
As part of the upgraded festive bonanza, Samsung is offering assured Buy Back offers on flagship devices. Customers who choose to buy smartphones such as Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23, and Galaxy S23 FE, are assured to get up to 70 per cent assured buyback of the value within a year. The upgraded offer will be available till November 14.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech