Gadgets Weekly: Oppo A79 5G and more

Technology companies Oppo, Vivo, BenQ, and HMD among others, launched new smartphones, smart display,s and more this week (October 23-29).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Oppo A79 5G

It sports a 6.72-inch full HD+(2400 x 1080p) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, support 20:9 aspect ratio, and up to 680 nits peak brightness.

It also supports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, USB-C port, and dual SIM with a microSD option and the device comes with an IP54 rating, meaning it can survive accidental water splashes.