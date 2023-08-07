Home
Hometechnologygadgets

Airtel launches 5G-powered 'Xstream AirFiber' home Wi-Fi service in India

Airtel's Xstream AirFiber tariff plan starts at Rs 799 per month with unlimited data downloads at 100Mbps speed
Last Updated 07 August 2023, 14:15 IST

Last year, Reliance Jio had announced to bring wireless 5G-powered Jio AirFiber Wi-Fi service for homes in India but never materialised.

In a surprise move, Airtel on Monday (August 7) has beaten the arch-rival by launching its own wireless Wi-Fi internet service in India.

With 5G-powered 'Xstream AirFiber', users just have to find a suitable place with a power point at home and plug it in. Once switched on, the device will offer wireless internet connectivity for up to 64 devices and cover almost all corners of the house.

The starting plan offers unlimited download with a minimum speed limit of 100Mbps for just Rs 799 per month. There is also a six-month plan for Rs 4,435. But, it should be noted that during the installation, customers have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,500.

However, Xstream AirFiber service will be initially available in Delhi and Mumbai.

Reliance Jio is expected to formally launch the AirFiber during the upcoming AGM ( Annual General Meeting) later this month.

(Published 07 August 2023, 14:15 IST)
