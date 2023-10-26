Apple TV+, Arcade, One Bundle services' prices remain unchanged in India

Apple on Wednesday(October 25) announced a hike in prices of its popular services such as Apple TV+, News+, and other subscription plans in several global regions.
Apple TV+ tariff increased to $9.99 per month from $6.99 per month and Apple News+ subscription price saw a jump from $9.99 to $12.99 per month.
Also, the Apple One Individual bundle now costs $19.95 per month (old: $16.95), and the basic family plan is priced at $25.95 per month, and the premier bundle sets you back by $37.95 per month.
And, the Apple Arcade saw a subscription fee increase from $4.99 to $6.99.
Surprisingly, Apple has kept the pricing in India unchanged. Apple TV+, Arcade, and Music plans remain the same at Rs 99 per month.
Apple One Bundle plan as of October 26, 2023.
Apple website
iCloud+ (50GB) costs Rs 75 per month.
And, for individual Apple One (with aforementioned services) bundle is priced at Rs 195 per month, and for the family plan, it costs Rs 365 per month.
As Apple services are just gaining popularity in India, the company has probably chosen to keep the prices the same.
