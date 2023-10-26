Apple TV+, Arcade, One Bundle services' prices remain unchanged in India

Apple on Wednesday(October 25) announced a hike in prices of its popular services such as Apple TV+, News+, and other subscription plans in several global regions.

Apple TV+ tariff increased to $9.99 per month from $6.99 per month and Apple News+ subscription price saw a jump from $9.99 to $12.99 per month.

Also, the Apple One Individual bundle now costs $19.95 per month (old: $16.95), and the basic family plan is priced at $25.95 per month, and the premier bundle sets you back by $37.95 per month.

And, the Apple Arcade saw a subscription fee increase from $4.99 to $6.99.

Surprisingly, Apple has kept the pricing in India unchanged. Apple TV+, Arcade, and Music plans remain the same at Rs 99 per month.