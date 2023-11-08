Apple Watch Series 9 review: The best out there

For the last three iterations, Apple Watches have been the same with very few improvements.

This time, though the new Watch Series 9 looks similar to its predecessor, the company has incorporated a next-generation S9 silicon with a powerful neural engine and valuable meaningful new features.

I have been using the Apple Watch Series 9 for close to a month and here are my thoughts.

Design, build quality and display

If you place the Watch Series 9 side-by-side with the Watch Series 8, there is hardly any difference. It has the trademark squarish lozenge design with curvaceous edges. The display beautifully cascades to the metal enclosure with a smooth matte finish.