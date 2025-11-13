Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Best Smartwatches for Android: 7 Top Picks in November 2025

Samsung, Google, and Garmin offer feature-rich Apple Watch alternatives for Android phone users.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 09:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 or Watch8 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Watch8.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pixel Watch 4

Google Pixel Watch 4.

Google Pixel Watch 4.

Credit: Reuters

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro.

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro.

Credit: Amazfit.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Garmin Vivoactive 5

Garmin Vivoactive 5.

Garmin Vivoactive 5.

Credit: Garmin

OnePlus Watch 2

OnePlus Watch 2 series.

OnePlus Watch 2 series.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

CMF Watch Pro 2

The CMF Watch Pro 2 series.

The CMF Watch Pro 2 series.

Photo Credit: CMF India

Redmi Watch Move

Redmi Watch Move.

Redmi Watch Move.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 09:21 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechAndroidSamsungNothingRedmiSmartwatchGalaxy WatchAmazfitPixel WatchOnePlus Watchtop smartwatchesCMF

Follow us on :

Follow Us