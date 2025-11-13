<p>Apple Watches come with cutting-edge health monitor sensors and fitness tracking features such as Sleep Apnea detection, Electrocardiogram (ECG) for Atrial Fibrallation detection, emergency SOS features and more. But, the only problem is that Apple Watches are compatible only with an iPhone.</p><p>So, if you have own Android phone, you have to look for alternatives. There are several <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/october-2025-top-10-smartwatches-to-buy-this-month-3770892">smart watches</a>, but very few can match and outrank Apple Watches in some aspects. We have curated seven good watches in all price bands that worth checking out.

Samsung's latest Watch8 series are some of the sturdiest smart wearables in the market.

Also, it comes with a new optical electrocardiogram (ECG), which can track and record ectopic beats.

For the uninitiated, ectopic beats are premature heartbeats in form of fluttering, thumping, or skipped sensations. They often go undetected in routine checkups as they frequently occur without noticeable symptoms.

The frequent ectopic beats are considered clinically significant and are known signs of heart condition and may lead to arrhythmias that drive up stroke and heart-failure risk.

Galaxy Watch8 series provides enhanced ECG measurement with the ability to differentiate instances of frequent ectopic beats providing earlier insights to support preventive care.

It runs WearOS-based Samsung One UI 8 operating system. It is the world's first smartwearable to support Gemini Live assistant. Users can directly summon Gemini AI bot for any information without having to use the companion smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 series can monitor the stress levels on the vascular system during sleep. Providing insights on various lifestyle factors including sleep, stress and activity, it helps users adopt a more comprehensive approach to managing your health.

Watch8's BioActive Sensor can measures skin carotenoids in five seconds using multi-wavelength absorption spectroscopy. After analysing these carotenoids, the Watch8 will share insights on antioxidants in the blood which reflects fruit and vegetable intake. Antioxident index will be given in the for score of 0–100, which is categorised into one of three levels. This score shows how diet, UV light, alcohol and stress are impacting your antioxidant levels. With this information, device can make an changes to the daily routine to reduce the rate of ageing.</p><p>In India, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is available in Bluetooth and LTE variants in 40mm and 44mm sizes. The 40mm models are available for Rs 32,999 (Bluetooth) and Rs 36,000 (LTE), respectively.

The 44mm models are available for Rs 35,999 (Bluetooth) and Rs 39,000 (LTE), respectively.

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic comes in juse one size-- 46mm- and available in Bluetooth and LTE variants-- for Rs 46,999 and Rs 50,999, respectively.

Google Pixel Watch 4 comes in two sizes— 41mm and 45mm-- with Corning Gorilla Glass shield and an Aerospace-grade aluminium enclosure, and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

They come with Actua 360 bright domed curved display panels with thinner bezels, and support peak brightness of 3000 nits, 1000 nits brighter than the predecessors.

It is said to come with 2GB RAM, 32GB storage and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 integrated with Google M55 co-processor to support Gemini Live digital assistant.

Pixel Watch 4 runs all-new Wear OS 6.0 with Material 3 Expressive UI. It will have a refreshing user interface, smooth animation transition, new colourful watchfaces and more expressive touch responses on the screen.</p><p>A new ‘loss of pulse feature is coming with Pixel Watch 4, and it will alert the owner how dangerously low the heartbeat is reduced to, and if there is no response, it will automatically contact loved ones or emergency responders for immediate help. This will be available in limited regions only.</p><p>It supports Gemini Live assistant and users can ask any information, such as the latest message notification, create ca ustom playlist for workouts or the score of an ongoing match, without having to open the phone.</p><p>The Pixel Watch 4 also boasts the Readiness Score. It monitors heart rate variability (HRV) and resting heart rate. It also comes with Cardio Load, which calculates how much strain the user’s cardiovascular system undergoes all day. It will offer suggestions on when to take rests and how to improve fitness routine.</p><p>It can intuitively track up to 40 activities, including running, swimming, hiking and more. It boasts of dual-frequency GPS for accurate tracking of walking or jogging.</p><p>Pixel Watch 4 promises to deliver a 25% longer battery life — that’s 30 hours on the 41mm and 40 hours on the 45mm. And with Battery Saver mode, the 41mm model can run for two days, and the 45mm model can last for three days.

In select countries, the Pixel Watch will support satellite connectivity to contact emergency services during natural disasters or when lost during an outdoor trek, and there is cellular connectivity.

In India, Google is offering the Pixel Watch 4 in Bluetooth+Wi-Fi only variants— 41mm and 45mm— for Rs 39,900 and Rs 43,900, respectively.

It features scratch-resistant sapphire glass display with Grade 5 titanium alloy bezel and buttons—a material stronger than stainless steel and more durable than standard titanium. And, the device is designed to endure extreme temperatures, operating reliably even at -30°C.

It is available in two case sizes, 48 mm and 44 mm. The 48mm model sports 1.5-inch AMOLED display with 3000 nits of peak brightness for optimal visibility even in harsh sunlight.</p><p>The 44mm model features same display panel and comes with 1.32-inch display.</p><p>They come with a built-in speaker and microphone to enable Bluetooth calling and hands-free communication via Zepp Flow, for connection without pulling out a phone.</p><p>Its dual-color LED flashlight offers multiple modes including Boost for high brightness, red light for low-interference visibility, SOS flash, and safety alerts—ensuring visibility and security in any condition.</p><p>It supports 180 sport modes includinch trail running, recreational scuba diving, strength training with auto rep detection, and official HYROX training and race modes. The exclusive BioCharge energy monitoring system provides a dynamic score based on workouts, recovery, and stress, helping users optimise performance day after day. With a full charge, it can deliver close to 25 days of battery life on the 48 mm model and 17 days on the 44 mm variant. The price starts at Rs 34,999.

It comes with sturdy Anodised aluminium bezel with fibre-reinforced polymer casing and soft silicone straps for comfortable all-day wear. It sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED display and deliver up to 11 days of battery life.

Interesting aspect about the Vivoactive 5 is the Body Battery. The watch monitors the energy levels of the user all through the day, and offer deep insights on sleep, daily activities, and stress can impact owner's health. It will offer tips on how to improve the fitness.

It can offer notification on abnormal high/low heartbeat, respiratory rate, stress, sleep pattern and more. It costs Rs 34,990 and during the Deepavali festive season, it can be bought for as low as Rs 23,990 in India.

OnePlus Watch boasts IP68 water-and-dust-proof rating, 5ATM in addition to MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, which means it can operate in extreme conditions with temperatures ranging from 55 degrees Celsius to -4 degrees Celsius. It can withstand water pressure up to 50 meters (approx. 164 feet) underwater.

The device features a stainless steel case and a fluororubber-based strap with stainless steel buckle. On the front, it sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466p resolution, pixel density of 326ppi (pixels per inch), and support peak brightness of 600 nits. The screen is protected by scratch scratch-resistant 2.5D sapphire glass shield.</p><p>Inside, the Watch is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 chipset and comes paired with BES 2700 processor.</p><p>It runs on Google WearOS 4-based RTOS and supports more than 100 workout modes including automatic workout detection (six types: running, walking, cycling, swimming, rowing machine, elliptical machine).</p><p>It can track the user's sleep pattern (including deep sleep, light sleep, REM and awake times, sleep breathing rate), heart rate, and SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation).</p><p>It is compatible with a phone with Android 8 (or newer versions) and provides with 32GB storage to store songs, and comes with a microphone to support voice calling. It also supports Wi-Fi and NFC (Near Field Communication).</p><p>Available in two colours-- black steel and radiant steel--, it is priced at Rs 24,999 (MRP). But, it is available for as low as Rs 20,999 on OnePlus online store.

CMF Watch Pro 2 features a 1.32-inch AMOLED always-on display and supports more than 100 watch faces with customisable options. And, it comes with an IP68 rating.

It can track more than 120 sports activities and it can automatically recognise five sports. It can track heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO₂), and stress levels.

Users can make calls (via Bluetooth), control music, view notifications, and can remotely control the camera, and check on the weather. With a full charge, it can deliver up to 11 days of battery life.

The dark grey and ash grey models of the Watch Pro 2 costs Rs 3,999. The blue and orange models cost Rs 4,399 and Rs 4,599, respectively on Flipkart.

Xiaomi's budget Redmi Watch sports a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with sleek 2.5D curved design, and support for peak brightness of 600 nits brightness. It also boasts of Always-On Display tech. With this, user need not have to wake the screen every time, he/she wants to see the time or any other notification.

Also, it features anti-allergy, anti-bacterial TPU strap and the watch supports IP68 water-and-dust resistant rating.

It supports HyperOS and can monitor heart rate, SpO₂ (blood-Oxygen saturation), stress, and sleep cycles — including REM (Rapid Eye Movements) — offering deep insights into both day and night wellness. It can also track menstrual cycle as well.

It can track more than 140 workout modes and promises 98.5% tracking accuracy powered by Xiaomi R&D. It can help users track runs, monitor calories, or time yoga sessions.

It supports Hindi in addition to English. Xiaomi has plans to bring support for more Indian languages in the coming months.

With a 300mAh cell capacity, it can deliver up to 14 days of battery life. With AoD on, it can last for five days.

The new Redmi Watch Move comes in four colours-- black drift, blue blaze, gold ruhs and silver sprint-- for Rs 1,999.