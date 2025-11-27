<p>Though Black Friday, Cyber Monday festive sales are popular in the West, particularly in the US, retail giants have now introduced a similar sale campaign in the Indian market.</p><p>Tata's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/apple-croma-asked-to-refund-deceased-customers-iphone-cost-to-kin-over-defect-3639072">Croma</a> is offering big discounts on consumer electronics goods such as smartphones, smart TVs, computers, home appliances and more on its online and physical stores across the country.</p><p>Apple's MacBook Pro M4 can be purchased for as low as Rs 55,990 on Croma during the Black Friday Sale. The MRP of the device is Rs 95,990 for regular customers, and for children and teachers with valid IDs, they are eligible for a Rs 10,000 off.</p><p>With a partner bank debit/credit card, customers are eligible for additional discount.</p>.Google Quick Share: Here's how to share files like AirDrop between Pixel 10 and Apple devices .<p>Also, Croma is offering up to Rs 27,500 discount for those who are ready to part with their old PCs for the new MacBook Air M4, provided the former is in fully working condition with no physical damage.</p><p><strong>MacBook Air M4: Is it worth buying?</strong></p><p>Yes, it is powerful PC and comes with top-quality build material and can deliver long battery life. </p><p>It is good option for college students and elders for regular usage at home.</p><p>The Apple PC comes in 13-inch and 15-inch screen sizes. It flaunts a Liquid Retina display with up to 500 nits of brightness, support for one billion colours, and up to 2x the resolution of comparable PC laptops. It comes with a new backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and a full-height function row.</p>.<p>Under the hood, the new MacBook Air is powered by the M4 chip. It features a powerful 10-core CPU, an up to 10-core GPU, and support for up to 32GB of unified memory. It is said to be up to 2x faster than the M1 model.</p><p>When compared to the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air, the M4 model delivers up to 23x faster performance.</p><p>It can deliver up to 18 hours of battery life, more than six hours compared to Intel-based computers in its class.</p>. <p>The powerful Neural Engine in the M4 chip, which accelerates AI-based tasks, is also up to 3x faster than on MacBook Air with M1, significantly increasing speed in tasks like automatically enhancing photos and removing background noise from a video.</p><p>MacBook Air M4 has received the latest macOS 26 Tahoe update and supports all the Apple Intelligence features, including Image Playground, ChatGPT-powered Siri digital assistant, smart Writing Tools, Genmoji and more.</p><p>It also boasts a new 12MP Centre Stage camera with improved video quality. Further, it can support up to two 6K external displays, in addition to its built-in Liquid Retina display.</p>.Apple MacBook Air M4 review: Amazingly good PC.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>