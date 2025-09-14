Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Gadgets Weekly: Acer Nitro V 15 and more

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products and related events to keep you abreast of everything happening in consumer electronics.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 00:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

New Acer Nitro V 15 with 50 series GPU

Acer Nitro V 15 with 50 series GPU.

Acer Nitro V 15 with 50 series GPU.

Credit: Apple

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sony full-frame FX2 Cinema Line camera

Sony full-frame FX2 Cinema Line camera.

Sony full-frame FX2 Cinema Line camera.

Credit: Sonyy India

Samsung Galaxy F17

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G.

Credit: Samsung India

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607QA) in two new colours

Asus Vivobook S3607.

Asus Vivobook S3607.

Credit: Asus India

HMD Vibe 5G and HMD 101, 102 series

HMD Vibe 5G and HMD 101 series.

HMD Vibe 5G and HMD 101 series.

Credit: HMD India

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE

Galaxy Buds3 FE.

Galaxy Buds3 FE.

Credit: Samsung India

Brandcast 2025: Google offers an insightful pattern among Indian YouTube users

YouTube logo.

YouTube logo.

Credit: YouTube India

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung single-door refrigerator

Samsung single-door refrigerator.

Samsung single-door refrigerator.

Credit: Samsung

Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) training to expand to 20,000 Indian students

Samsung Innovation Campus programme.

Samsung Innovation Campus programme.

Credit: Samsung

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Meta's Instagram Reels emerges top short-form video sharing platform in India

Instagram app.

Instagram app.

Credit: Pixabay

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 September 2025, 00:32 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleInstagramYouTubeDH TechSonyMetaAndroidcameraSamsungsmartphonesRefrigeratorAsusHMD GlobalearbudsInstagram ReelsAcerLaptopTWS earbuds

Follow us on :

Follow Us