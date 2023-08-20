Gadgets Weekly: Casio vintage collection digital watch and more

Technology companies Casio, CrossBeats and, Godrej among others, launched a new watches, refridgerators, earbuds and more this week (August 14-20).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.
Casio Vintage Collection A1000MGA-5DF - D277
Casio bringing the retro digital unisex watches with premium minimalistic design with mesh band. It comes with premium stainless steel case and the mesh strap too is made of same stainless steel.
Add to that, the case and band are ion plated and offers the advantage of increased scratch resistance.
The Casio also features tough mineral glass for protection against scratches and shatter-proof to a great extent. It supports LED light, which comes handy in the night. Also, besides time, users can also set alarm and use stopwatch feature to track your workouts at the gym. It costs Rs 11,995.
CrossBeats Groov Buds
It features a compart form factor with in-ear design and lightweight too. Each earbuds weight around just 4g. And, it comes with IPX5 water/sweat resistant rating, which in handy while doing workouts at gym or jogging at parks.
Inside, it houses 10mm Graphene drivers, which promise to deliver good on audio quality front. It also features Quad Microphones powered by ClearComm, support environmental noise cancelling (ENC). Each earbud come wih Hi-Response Sensors and Qualcomm aptX adaptive audio support.
It supports 40ms extreme low latency gaming mode and also comes with Multi-Touch Controls - Feather Touchpads.
The Groov Buds are powered by SnapChargeTM for fast charging and have a battery backup of up to 55 hours on a single charge.
Godrej Edge Neo refrigerator
The new model is a single-door refrigerator and promises really good energy efficacy by using a highly efficient inverter compressor, advanced capillary technology, coupled with smartly designed airflow.
Godrej Edge Neo also comes with Moisture Retention Technology to ensure upto 24 days of farm freshness, Turbo Cooling Technology for faster bottle cooling and quicker ice making, along with a Large Freezer and Aqua space for convenient storage.
The company says fridge can deliver potential savings of upto Rs 1,101 every year (more than Rs 11,000 over 10 years).
The refrigerator also promises huge savings for the environment as well as it can reduce up to 1000kg CO2 emissions in comparison to using a 1-Star refrigerator, equivalent to preserving approximately 64 trees over a span of 10 years. The prices start at Rs 26,990.
Noise Buds VS106
The new earbuds come in three colours--jet black, sky blue, and cloud white- comes with IPX4 water-splash and sweat-resistant rating. It features Quad Mic ENC to offer clear phone call.
It also comes with 10mm driver to deliver good audio quality, and it also supports ultra-low latency of up to 40ms serves a lag-free entertainment and seamless communication.
It also boasts HyperSync technology that enables effortless and instantaneous pairing, complemented by the uninterrupted connectivity of Bluetooth 5.3.
With a full charge, it can deliver up to 50 hours of listening time. It also supports fast charging and it can last for 200 minutes with a quick 10-minute charge. It costs Rs 1,299.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5
The newly launched Galaxy Z Fold5 and the Z Flip5 have now finally hit stores in India. The new premium Galaxy foldable phones come with valuable upgrades over the predecessor.
They are slimmer and come with newly designed hinge, which is touted to be the most durable compared to the previous iterations.
They come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful processor on Android phones to date.
Must read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: First impression
Also, the biggest change we see in the Galaxy Z Flip5 is the the 3.4-inch cover display, which now allows users to quickly reply to messages and even emails.
Read more | Galaxy Z Flip5 review: Getting close to perfection
The Galaxy Z Fold5 is available in three configurations-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage-- for Rs 1,54,999, Rs 1,64,999, and Rs 1,84,999 respectively.
The Galaxy Flip5 is available in two configurations for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,09,999, respectively.
numBer Super Buds Pro GT99
The new RGB Gaming Buds feature a transparent and solid polycarbonate body and come with an 11mm Bass Driver, which promises to deliver clear and powerful sound to its users.
It comes with Quad Mic ENC and 35ms Super Low Latency that ensures crystal-clear communication and minimal delay during intense gaming sessions.
The Super Buds Pro GT99 offers a large battery backup of 50 hours. It also supports fast charging. With just a 15-minute charge, it can deliver up to 150 minutes.
It comes in three colours--Glass Blue, Glass Black, and Glass Beige-- Rs 4,999.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.