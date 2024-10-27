Gadgets Weekly: Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner and more

Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner.
Credit: Dyson
It boasts Radial Root Cyclone technology, which enables the vacuum cleaner to deliver 205 AW of powerful suction. The new advanced system generates maximum airflow and captures even the finest dust and dirt particles, ensuring a deep clean across every type of surface.
Dyson Big Ball boasts of self-righting technology. When toppled, it can automatically pick itself up and this allows users to clean without interruptions. This feature ensures a hassle-free experience, especially when navigating furniture or tight spaces.
The ergonomically designed wand the Dyson cleaner supports 360-degree articulation, giving users complete control as they clean their houses. This enhanced mobility makes it easier to reach difficult corners, high places, and other tricky spots.
With a wand that extends up to 125 cm, the Dyson Big Ball allows users to clean hard-to-reach places like ceilings, curtains, and high shelves.
Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner and attachments,
Credit: Dyson
The no-touch bin (1.6L capacity) emptying mechanism allows users to dispose of dirt with just one action, keeping their hands clean and making the process quick and hygienic.
It comes equipped with a combi tool, mattress tool, and a convenient tool holder for easy access and storage. A mattress tool is also included, designed to effectively remove hair and dirt from bedding, stairs, and upholstery.
With the Dyson Big Ball being a bagless vacuum cleaner, there is no maintenance for bag replacement. It doesn’t require washing or replacing any dirty filters. Additionally, it doesn’t lose any suction during your cleaning routine. It costs Rs 29,900.
HP OmniBook Ultra Flip AI PC.
Credit: HP India
It is powered by Intel’s Lunar Lake Processors, and its dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), is capable of 48 trillion operations per second (TOPS). This enables running any powerful generative AI features on-device for enhanced content creation and productivity.
It supports 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, 1 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD and runs Windows 11 OS with Microsoft Office Home and Student Edition 2021.
It sports a 14-inch 2.8K (2880x1800) touch-sensitive OLED display, supports 500 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate.
It comes with protection against cyber threats. It has a McAfee Smart AI Deepfake Detector feature to detect AI-generated audio to warn users of potential fraud or misinformation.
It comes with a back-lit keyboard, haptic touchpad, 9MP AI camera for video calling, two Thunderbolt v4.0 USB Type-C ports (40Gbps signalling rate /USB power delivery), DisplayPort v2.1, one headphone/microphone combo and one USB Type-C port (10Gbps).
It houses a 6-cell, 64 Wh Li-ion polymer battery. With a full charge, it can deliver up to 21 hours of battery life. It supports a 65W USB Type-C power adapter.
It comes in two colours--Eclipse Grey and Atmospheric Blue--with price starting at Rs 1,81,900. Consumers are eligible to claim Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premier Elements (PEPE) worth Rs 9,999 free of cost on the purchase of HP OmniBook Ultra, till 31st October 2024.
Ambrame Solar Powerbank.
Credit: Ambrane
The new travel-friendly power bank comes with a 10,000mAh battery capacity and supports 22.5W fast charging output.
Solar 10k power bank can fully recharge in up to 5 days (depending on sunlight conditions) using its specially designed solar panels, which provide a solar input of up to 8.5W at peak efficiency.
For faster recharging, it can be charged using 20W PD adaptors, which can recharge the power bank in under three and a half hours.
It comes equipped with a multi-layered chipset for protection. It safeguards devices from overheating, overcharging, and other hazards. The power bank's foldable solar panels make it compact and portable.
Ambrame Powerbank's solar-panel-based charger
Credit: Ambrane
The Solar Powerbank also comes with additional emergency features like SOS signalling, a flashlight function, and a digital LED display, making it an ideal companion for critical situations. The power bank is flight-approved too. It also supports simultaneous charging for multiple devices, compatible with both USB-A and Type-C connections.
It costs Rs 2,799.
Medication Tracking feature comes to Galaxy Health app.
Credit: Samsung
Upon entering the name of a select medicine into the Samsung Health app, the new Medications feature will provide users with detailed information including general descriptions, as well as its possible side effects.
In addition, the new feature will provide information on adverse reactions from drug-to-drug interactions and other relevant safety guidance. This information provided is evidence-based content licensed from Tata 1mg.
It can also help in tracking medication adherence consistency for those, who are on a medication journey for hypertension, diabetes, PCOS, PCOD and other chronic diseases that require timely doses.
The users can fine-tuned the alerts, so the medications can be prioritised depending on their importance. Samsung Health will send reminders ranging from “gentle” to “strong”.
Users can set up alerts to remind them both when to take their medications and when to refill them seamlessly through the app.
The Galaxy Watch users will also receive reminders right on their wrist so they can stay on top of their medication schedules, even when away from the phones.
