Gadgets Weekly: Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner and more

It boasts Radial Root Cyclone technology, which enables the vacuum cleaner to deliver 205 AW of powerful suction. The new advanced system generates maximum airflow and captures even the finest dust and dirt particles, ensuring a deep clean across every type of surface.

Dyson Big Ball boasts of self-righting technology. When toppled, it can automatically pick itself up and this allows users to clean without interruptions. This feature ensures a hassle-free experience, especially when navigating furniture or tight spaces.

The ergonomically designed wand the Dyson cleaner supports 360-degree articulation, giving users complete control as they clean their houses. This enhanced mobility makes it easier to reach difficult corners, high places, and other tricky spots.

With a wand that extends up to 125 cm, the Dyson Big Ball allows users to clean hard-to-reach places like ceilings, curtains, and high shelves.