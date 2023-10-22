Gadgets Weekly: Microsoft Laptop Go 3 series and more

Technology companies Microsoft, Samsung, HP and Noise among others, launched new PCs, smartphones, earbuds and more this week (October 16-22).
Microsoft Laptop Go 3 series
Touted to be the lightest and most portable, Surface Laptop Go 3 series weighs less than 1.13kg and feature a sleek design in platinum colour with a full-size keyboard and a large, precision touchpad. It promises to offer smooth typing experience and a fingerprint power button.
With the Intel Core i5 processor, up to 15 hours of battery and fast charging, along with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, Surface Laptop Go 3 series good enough for all types of regular work.
The device also offers high-quality video and audio experience for calling, streaming, and gaming with Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio and dual Studio Mics, and a HD camera that adjusts to lighting and skin tones, powered by Windows 11.
The new Surface Laptop Go3 series.
Microsoft
It supports all the latest Microsoft's AI-powered tools including Copilot, Windows' centralised AI assistant . On the Surface Laptop Go 3, there is also the Clipchamp, which offers suggestions on video creation and editing, complete with intuitive features like auto compose, all at the fingertips with touch controls. It can effortlessly eliminate backgrounds and generate images from simple text prompts in Paint and become owner’s personal art director with AI-enhanced tools in Photos.
The Copilot feature, together with Bing Chat, offers tailored, context-specific guidance that seamlessly integrates with the user's workflow, effortlessly spanning across various documents. Furthermore, users can leverage voice commands to initiate actions with AI functionalities that recognise voice.
The new Surface Laptop Go 3 series price starts at Rs 80,999.
Noise Buds X Prime
It features compact design language and comes with IPX5 rating, meaning it can sustain moderate water splashes.
Noise Buds X Prime boasts Quad Mic ENC to ensure users’ voice to be crystal clear in any environment. Inside, it comes with 11mm driver, which promises to deliver deep bass and immersive sound quality. With low latency of up to 50ms, customers can enjoy seamless audio-visual synchronisation while playing games.
Noise Buds X Prime
Noise
It also comes with the Instacharge technology. With just 10 minutes of charging, it can deliver up to 200 minutes. The TWS also features HyperSync technology to offer seamless and instant pairing, enhanced by the consistent connectivity of Bluetooth Version 5.3.
Nothing products now available at Croma stores in India
In just two years of operations, Nothing Inc has grown in to big consumer electronics brands thanks to high quality reliable devices. To further widen the reach to more audiences, the London-based company has joined with Croma to offer its products in the latter’s retail stores in India.
Nothing products will now be available at Croma's retail stores in India.
Nothing Inc.
"India is a pivotal market for Nothing, and this exciting partnership allows us to bring Nothing’s iconic design and technology to the many shoppers at Croma. Croma is one of India’s top retailers, and this collaboration demonstrates our collective commitment to offer our products to a whole new audience,” said Manu Sharma, General Manager and Vice President at Nothing.
The company will be offering Phone (1), Phone (2), audio products and CMF by Nothing products, at select Croma stores. Also, Nothing and Croma is offering an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on Phone (2) exclusively to ICICI bank cardholders.
Intel
Intel announced new line of chipset for desktop.. This latest-generation Core i9-14900K can deliver up to 24 cores and 32 threads and up to 6 GHz of frequency right out of the box. Additionally, the Intel Core i7-14700K arrives with 20 cores and 28 threads thanks to four more Efficient-cores (E-cores) compared with the prior generation. And Intel’s Extreme Tuning Utility (XTU) now features the new AI Assist feature, bringing one-click AI-guided overclocking to select unlocked Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors.
Samsung Galaxy A05s
It sports a 6.7-inch full HD+(1080 x 2400p) LCD screen and comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensor, three dedicated slot-tray for two nano SIMs and a microSD card. It also features a 3.5mm audio jack port.
The new GalaxyA05s.
Samsung India
Inside, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor with Adreno 610 GPU, Android 13 with OneUI Core (guaranteed to get two OS updates and four years security software support), 6GB LPDDR4X RAM (up to 12GB with RAM Plus feature), 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB), triple camera module—main 50MP(f/1.8) + 2MP(f/2.4) depth and 2MP(f/2.4) macro cameras with LED Flash, 13MP(f/2.0) front-facing camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charger.
The Galaxy A05s(2023) comes in three colour— Black, Light Green, and Light Violet— for Rs. 14,999.
Fujifilm FUJINON Duvo HZK24-300mm” Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens
The Duvo Portable 24-300mm can deliver 12.5x zoom and covers a focal range of 24-300mm (frequently used on live sets). Additionally, the built-in 1.5x expander shifts the focal length by 1.5 times to 36mm-450mm which will allow users to capture far-away subjects in a desirable field-of-view.
Furthermore, in Duvo 24-300mm, out-of-focus areas naturally fall into the background which produces a highly sought-after cinematic look with beautiful textures and bokeh, allowing the storyteller to naturally draw the attention of the viewer to the in-focus subject.
Fujifilm FUJINON Duvo HZK24-300mm” Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens
Fujifilm
Moreover, with a length of 10.6 inches and weighing just 2.95kg, Duvo 24-300mm is compact and lightweight which makes it perfectly portable for all types of live production. It also operates in a similar manner as a broadcast lens by accommodating the zoom and focus requirements.
Besides, it is compatible with various accessories specifically designed for portable FUJINON lenses and can be utilized for shoulder-mounted action, along with a Steadicam or for capturing high-angle shots with a crane. It costs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 in yellow colour
During the launch in July, Galaxy Z Flip5 was available in four colours - Mint, Graphite, Cream and Lavender. Now, the company has introduced a refreshing new yellow colour.
It looks gorgeous in yellow panel and matching black accents around the edges, rail and hinge. The new phone comes equipped with same internal hardware as the original Flip5 series.
As part of the festive offer, Samsung if providing Rs 7,000 upgrade Bonus in addition to Rs 7,000 Bank Cashback. On select Samsung phones, consumers can claim Rs 14,000 Upgrade Bonus.
The new Galaxy Z Flip5.
Samsung
The Galaxy Z Flip5 is available in two storages— 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage— for Rs 99,999 and Rs 109,999, respectively.
HP Pavilion Plus 14 and 16 laptops
Hewlett Packard(HP) launched new range of Pavilion PCs. They come equipped with 13th Gen Intel Core™ processors and AMD Ryzen 7 series processors and up to NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics for seamless performance in today’s fast-paced lifestyle.
HP Pavilion Plus 16 model
HP India
The HP Pavilion Plus 16 model features 16-inch 2.5K WQXGA display with 90% screen-to-body-ratio and 16:10 aspect ratio for a superior viewing experience. It supports NVIDIA RTX 3050 Graphics and 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate and comes with The IMAX-enhanced display to deliver immersive viewing experience.
Inside, it comes with Intel Evo Certified designed 13th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor. It comes with 5MP IR camera and boasts 68 Whr battery for day-long battery life.
On the other hand, HP Pavilion Plus 14 features 2.8K OLED screen clarity while IMAX Enhanced screen, 88 per cent screen-to-body-ratio and 16:10 aspect ratio provides seamless viewing.
HP Pavilion Plus 14
HP India
It comes with 13th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor and up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7840H Processor options.
The HP Pavilion Plus 16 laptop is available at a starting price of Rs 1,24,999 and the HP Pavilion Plus 14 laptop at a starting price of Rs 91,999.
Samsung opens new experience centre in Gujarat
The new store showcases Samsung’s complete product ecosystem around immersive zones dedicated to SmartThings, smartphones, laptops, audio, gaming, and lifestyle televisions. The store is situated in Surat's famed International Business Center (IBC).
Samsung's new experience centre in Surat.
Samsung India
The new experience store will play host to Galaxy workshops as part of the ‘Learn @ Samsung' program. The workshops will cover a wide range of topics aligned with the interests of consumers, including digital art, doodling, photography, videography, fitness, cooking, coding, music, and events.
Consumers visiting the store in the first two weeks after the opening will get 2X loyalty points and Galaxy Buds2 at Rs 2,999 on purchases of Samsung products worth Rs 15,000 and above. In addition, consumers will also get a bank cashback of 10 per cent on credit and debit cards of all leading banks.
BenQ ScreenBar Halo
It is a desk lighting solution designed for optimal eye comfort and enhanced productivity. It boasts asymmetrical lighting technology, which can precisely directs light to the workspace, reducing screen glare and eye strain by up to 82 per cent compared to traditional desk lamps.
BenQ ScreenBar Halo
BenQ India
The innovative patented clamp ensures a solid connection to both flat and curved monitors, transforming it into an intelligent lamp with space-saving, anti-slip technology. It can also automatically adjust the brightness to meet the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) 500 lux standards. It costs Rs 19,990.
Boult Curve Buds Pro and Curve Max neckband
The new Truly Wireless Stereo(TWS) buds features a premium finish with a metallic rim and comes with IP5X rating.
It boasts ZEN Quad Mic ENC technology to deliver supreme bass and good audio quality with 10mm drivers powered by BoomX Technology. It comes with EQ modes: Hifi, Rock, and Bass Boost Modes.
It supports ultra-low 40ms latency for a competitive edge and supports fast charging too. With 10 minutes of charging can deliver up to 130 minutes of listening time.
Boult Curve Buds Pro and Curve Max neckband
Boult
On the other hand, Curve Max neckband can deliver up to 100 hours of battery life. It supports 50ms latency gaming mode, which ensures a seamless and immersive gaming experience.
It also comes equipped with ZEN Mode Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology. It filters out ambient noise for pristine call quality and superior music playback. Pro+ calling quality has never been more accessible with the Boult Curve Max. You can enjoy clear and precise communication, whether for business or personal connections, even in the most challenging acoustic environments. It also comes with IPX5 water resistance, dual device connectivity, and fast charging capabilities.
For a limited time, Curve Buds Pro will be available for Rs 1,299 and the Curve Max can be bought for Rs 999.
