Gadgets Weekly: Microsoft Laptop Go 3 series and more

Technology companies Microsoft, Samsung, HP and Noise among others, launched new PCs, smartphones, earbuds and more this week (October 16-22).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Microsoft Laptop Go 3 series

Touted to be the lightest and most portable, Surface Laptop Go 3 series weighs less than 1.13kg and feature a sleek design in platinum colour with a full-size keyboard and a large, precision touchpad. It promises to offer smooth typing experience and a fingerprint power button.

With the Intel Core i5 processor, up to 15 hours of battery and fast charging, along with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, Surface Laptop Go 3 series good enough for all types of regular work.

The device also offers high-quality video and audio experience for calling, streaming, and gaming with Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio and dual Studio Mics, and a HD camera that adjusts to lighting and skin tones, powered by Windows 11.