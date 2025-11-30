Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Gadgets Weekly: Sennheiser HDB 630 headphones and more

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition features the latest personal technology products and related events, keeping you informed about everything happening in consumer electronics.
Last Updated : 30 November 2025, 00:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Sennheiser HDB 630 headphones

Sennheiser HDB 630 headphones.

Sennheiser HDB 630 headphones.

Credit: Sennheiser

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Fastrack Cosmix smartwatch

Fastrack Cosmix smartwatch.

Fastrack Cosmix smartwatch.

Credit: Fastrack

Gold Medals Turboplus+ charger

Gold Medals Turboplus+ charger.

Gold Medals Turboplus+ charger.

Credit: Gold Medals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Elista Xplore 4K Google TVs

Elista Xplore 4K Google TV.

Elista Xplore 4K Google TV.

Credit: Elista

Oppo Find X9 Velvet Red

Oppo Find X9 Velvet Red.

Oppo Find X9 Velvet Red.

Credit: Oppo India

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Unix 10000mAh 2TRU Wireless Power Bank

Unix 10000mAh 2TRU Wireless Power Bank.

Unix 10000mAh 2TRU Wireless Power Bank.

Credit: Unix

Eveready Ultima Lithium battery series

Eveready Ultima Lithium battery series.

Eveready Ultima Lithium battery series.

Credit: Eveready

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung expands ‘DOST Sales’ Programme to skill 9,400 youth

Samsung expands ‘DOST Sales’ Programme to skill 9,400 youth.

Samsung expands ‘DOST Sales’ Programme to skill 9,400 youth.

Credit: Samsung India

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 November 2025, 00:36 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechSamsungOpposmart TVsmartphoneGadgets WeeklyFastrackSennheiserSmartwatchHeadphonesgold medalaccessoriespower bankElistaunix

Follow us on :

Follow Us