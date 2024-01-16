Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Here's what to expect at Samsung hardware event

Samsung is all geared up to unveil the new line of premium smartphones at the first edition of Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event on Wednesday(January 17) in the US.

It is an in-person event and is scheduled to take off at 1:00 PM ET (11:30 pm IST) in San Jose. The company has made arrangements to stream the event live online on its official website and YouTube channel.

Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Here's what to expect at Samsung event

In the official teaser, the company has confirmed to launch of the successor of the S23 series. It is understood that the new Galaxy S24 series will come in three variants-- a regular S24, S24 Plus, and a top-end S24 Ultra.

The new Galaxy S24 series will boast an in-built Galaxy AI assistant, which can perform tasks such as messaging, get information about a topic in short easy-to-understand pointers, and be able to do several other stuff with voice commands similar to Google's Artificial Intelligence Bard chatbot. It also can help churn out colourful wallpapers with just text prompts.

It can also be able to assist with real-time phone call translation. It will be able help users to make photo editing even better on par with Google's Magic Editor on Pixel phones.