Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Here's what to expect at Samsung hardware event

Samsung is all geared up to unveil the new line of premium smartphones at the first edition of Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event on Wednesday(January 17) in the US.
It is an in-person event and is scheduled to take off at 1:00 PM ET (11:30 pm IST) in San Jose. The company has made arrangements to stream the event live online on its official website and YouTube channel.
Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Here's what to expect at Samsung event
In the official teaser, the company has confirmed to launch of the successor of the S23 series. It is understood that the new Galaxy S24 series will come in three variants-- a regular S24, S24 Plus, and a top-end S24 Ultra.
The new Galaxy S24 series will boast an in-built Galaxy AI assistant, which can perform tasks such as messaging, get information about a topic in short easy-to-understand pointers, and be able to do several other stuff with voice commands similar to Google's Artificial Intelligence Bard chatbot. It also can help churn out colourful wallpapers with just text prompts.
It can also be able to assist with real-time phone call translation. It will be able help users to make photo editing even better on par with Google's Magic Editor on Pixel phones.
The new official teaser confirms the new devices will come with Galaxy AI tech.
Photo Credit: Samsung
All three Galaxy S24 models are expected to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful chipset seen on Android phones to date. It promises to be faster and deliver smoother performance than the previous iteration.
There is also a possibility Samsung may bring Galaxy S24 with Exynos 2400 silicon in select markets including in India and Europe. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-based models may head to the US, China, Canada, and New Zealand regions.
Also, it is widely reported that Samsung may offer up to seven years of Android OS updates to the Galaxy S24 series similar to Google's Pixel 8 series.
All three Galaxy S24 series phones will get big camera upgrades with better low-light photography and improved digital Zoom capabilities with less loss of quality.
Also, there is the possibility that like last year, the company may also unveil a new line of Galaxy Book series PCs at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event.
