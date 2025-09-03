<p>World's leading smartphone maker Samsung is all geared up to host the new edition of the Galaxy Unpacked programme on September 4 in Berlin.</p><p>Samsung's hardware event is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm IST. The company has made arrangements to live stream on the official Samsung website and YouTube channel.</p>.Gmail is well protected, claims of security vulnerabilities are baseless: Google.<p><strong>Galaxy Unpacked September 2025: Here's what to expect at Samsung event</strong></p><p>South Korean technology major is expected to unveil at least two major hardware products, one the Galaxy S25 Fan Edition (FE) and two, the Galaxy Tab S11 series premium Android tablets.</p><p>The Galaxy S25 FE will be watered-down version of the premium Galaxy S25 series phones and will be placed in a lower price range.</p>.Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review: Versatile AI phone.<p>The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to come with a 6.7-inch full HD+ super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, in-display fingerprint sensor.</p><p>It is said to feature a triple-camera module-- a main 50MP with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP camera with an LED flash on the back. It will sport a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calling.</p>.<p>Inside, the device will house either an upgraded version of Samsung Exynos 2400 silicon or Mediatek's Dimensity 9400 series chipset, backed by 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage and a 4,500mAh battery.</p><p>As far as the Galaxy Tab S11 is concerned, it may come in at least two variants-- Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and a regular Tab S11. </p><p>The Tab S11 Ultra is expected to sport a 14.6-inch WQXGA+(2960 x 1848p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It will also feature a dual-camera module-- 13MP+8MP -- with LED flash on the back, a 12MP selfie camera on the front and a massive 11,600mAh battery with a 45W charger.</p><p>Both devices are expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 series chipset, 12GB/16GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, support S-Pen stylus (may come free with the retail box), and Android 16-based OneUI 8 OS with seven years of Android OS support.</p><p>All the new devices Galaxy S25 FE and the Galaxy Tab S11 tablets will support Samsung Galaxy AI features such as Call Assist (real-time translations during voice calls), writing assist, interpreter, Note assist, Transcript assist, Photo assist, drawing assist, object eraser, audio eraser, photo ambient wallpaper in addition to Google's propreitary Gemini Live, Circle to search and more.</p>.Google Translate app gets AI-powered real-time translation feature, supports Kannada, Hindi & 70 plus languages.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>