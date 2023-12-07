Google brings advanced Gemini Nano AI capabilities to Pixel 8 Pro

Just a few hours ago, Google announced the company's biggest ever generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) langugage model Gemini 1.0.

It is coming in three forms--Gemini Ultra, Pro, and Nano. While the Gemini Ultra is still under testing, the Pro is on its way to all compatible devices via Search Generative Experience.

Gemini Nano, which is exclusively built for phones is being made available first to Pixel 8 Pro. It will make good use of the device's Tensor G3 chipset to deliver improved user experience on device and it can perform instantly on-device without the need for connectivity to internet.

Initially, Gemini Nano is coming to Pixel 8 Pro's two key features-- Recorder and Gboard.

The Recorder app will be able to summarize on-device any of the recorded conversations, interviews, presentations and more without internet connection.