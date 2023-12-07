Google brings advanced Gemini Nano AI capabilities to Pixel 8 Pro

Just a few hours ago, Google announced the company's biggest ever generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) langugage model Gemini 1.0.
It is coming in three forms--Gemini Ultra, Pro, and Nano. While the Gemini Ultra is still under testing, the Pro is on its way to all compatible devices via Search Generative Experience.
Gemini Nano, which is exclusively built for phones is being made available first to Pixel 8 Pro. It will make good use of the device's Tensor G3 chipset to deliver improved user experience on device and it can perform instantly on-device without the need for connectivity to internet.
Initially, Gemini Nano is coming to Pixel 8 Pro's two key features-- Recorder and Gboard.
The Recorder app will be able to summarize on-device any of the recorded conversations, interviews, presentations and more without internet connection.
Summarize feature on Recorder app
Credit: Google
On Gboard, Gemini Nano will power Smart Reply feature. Under developer preview, it is now available on WhatsApp and Google plans to make compatible to more apps next year.
Gemini Nano AI model will power Smart Reply feature o Gboard app.
Credit: Google
The on-device Gemini Nano AI model saves users time by suggesting high-quality responses with conversational awareness.
In the coming months, Gemini AI model will be integrated with Google Search, Ads, Chrome, Duet AI, and more apps.
This new era of models represents one of the biggest science and engineering efforts we’ve undertaken as a company. I’m genuinely excited for what’s ahead, and for the opportunities Gemini will unlock for people everywhereSundar Pichai, CEO, of Alphabet Inc. & Google.
Besides new Gemini Nano update, the December 2023 firmware is coming with upgrades to the camera app. With Tensor G3-powered Video Boost feature, Pixel 8 Pro will ensure all the videos recorded are stable even with shaky hands.
For even better video, the device can upload it to Google cloud and with computational photography features, it can adjust colour, lighting, stabilization and graininess.
The Video Boost feature, videos shot in the night or with low light, will have less noise.
With new December 2023 update, Google Pixel 8 Pro get new upgrade to Photo Unblur feature. This will ensure the pictures, particularly of those pets- dogs and cats appear sharper and clearer in the photos.
And, with Clean feature, Pixel phone users can remove smudges, stains and creases from scanned documents. He/she can access it through the Camera app to transform the images with a few swipes.
Clean feature comes to Camera app for document scanning.
Credit: Google
Another major feature coming with the December 2023 update is the Repair mode. This feature ensures all the personal data is preserved and protected at all times, when handing the device to the repair shop.
Pixel December 2023 update brings repair mode to Pixel phones.
Credit: Google
Other new features coming to Pixel phones include more personalisation optionand themes. and it will bring unlock option with nearby Pixel Watch.
