Google to bring Earthquake alert feature to Android phones

Whenever a natural disasters such as tornado, floods, tsunami or earthquake strike a particular region, Google used to be the forefront in deliver emergency news alert and also offer rescue contact deals for victims to get the fastest possible help.

Now, Google in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Seismology Center (NSC), is introducing Android Earthquake Alerts System.

With this initiaitve, people with Android phone fastest automatic early warning alerts when there is an earthquake in their area.

The new feature make use of tiny accelerometers that can act as mini seismometers.

For instance, when a phone is plugged in and charging, it can detect the very beginnings of earthquake tremors. And, if many phones in that particular area detect earthquake-like shaking around the same time, Google server use this information to estimate that an earthquake may be happening, as well as characteristics of the event - like its epicenter and magnitude.

Once, it is confirmed, server will send alerts to nearby phones.

“Internet signals travel at the speed of light, much faster than the propagation of earthquake shaking through the ground, so the alerts often reach phones several seconds before severe shaking does,” Google said.

Also, the alert feature offers tips to the users on how to safe themselves during earthquake.