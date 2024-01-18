Google brings gen AI-powered search features to smartphones

In late 2022, search engine giant Google was caught napping when the Microsoft-backed OpenAI burst in to the scene with generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered ChatGPT.

Since then, Google has made steady strides with its own gen AI, Bard and the most recent Gemini update has helped it leap ahead of OpenAI's ChatGPT. To keep the momentum going, it is bringing all-new ways to search on phones.

Circle to Search

Yes, it works as the title reads. The user has to circle a particular object in the photo and a pop-up Google search screen appears offering information about it.

Not just photos, but even social media posts and videos (have to be paused) too, users can instantly get data on Google search.