technology

Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top smartphone deals on Amazon

Amazon is offering more than 40 per cent discounts on top branded phones during the ongoing Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 09:52 IST

Amazon earlier this week kicked off the much-awaited Great Indian Festival sale.

The American e-commerce giant is offering huge discounts on a wide variety of products such as fashion apparel, sporting gear, and consumer electronics.

In this edition, we will be listing the best smartphone deals on offer during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Apple

iPhone 13

Amazon is offering the iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 48,999 (base model 128GB) against MRP Rs 69,900. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 45,950 off for trading in an old phone for the iPhone 13.

OnePlus

Nord 3 5G

Amazon is offering the mid-range OnePlus phone for Rs 31,999 (base model 8GB RAM+ 128GB) against Rs 33,999 (Make sure to tick the Rs 2,000 discount checkbox). Customers can also claim an additional discount of up to Rs 2,250 via SBI card. Also, the consumer also gets free earbuds. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 31,150 off for trading in an old phone for the Nord 3 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 3

Amazon is offering the mid-range OnePlus phone for Rs 24,998 (base model 8GB RAM+ 128GB) against Rs 26,998 (Make sure to tick the Rs 2,000 discount checkbox). Customers can also claim additional discounts up to Rs 1,250 via SBI card. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 25,500 off for trading in an old phone for the Nord CE 3.

Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

Amazon is offering the mid-range OnePlus phone for Rs 19,499 (base model 8GB RAM+ 128GB) against Rs 19,999 (Make sure to tick the Rs 500 discount checkbox). Customers can also claim additional discounts up to Rs 1,000 via SBI card. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 18,950 off for trading in an old phone for the Nord CE 3 Lite.

Samsung

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Amazon is offering Samsung's premium Android phone for as low as Rs 84,999 (12GB RAM + 256GB) against MRP Rs 1,31,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 50,200 off for trading in an old phone for the Galaxy S23.

Galaxy A54

Amazon is offering Samsung's upper mid-range Android phone for as low as Rs 35,499 (8GB RAM + 256GB) against MRP Rs 41,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 32,750 off for trading in an old phone for the Galaxy A54.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Amazon is offering Samsung's upper mid-range Android phone for as low as Rs 29,490 (8GB RAM + 128GB) against MRP Rs 59,990. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 27,200 off for trading in an old phone for the Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

iQOO

iQOO Neo7 Pro

Amazon is offering the iQOO's upper mid-range Android phone for as low as Rs 32,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB) against MRP Rs 39,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 27,200 off for trading in an old phone for the Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G

Amazon is offering the Tecno budget Android phone for Rs 14,499 (8GB RAM + 128GB) against MRP Rs 59,990. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 14,200 off for trading in an old phone for the Pova 5 Pro.

Xiaomi

Redmi 12C

Amazon is offering Xiaomi's budget Android phone for Rs 6,499 (4GB RAM + 64GB) against MRP Rs 13,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 6,600 off for trading in an old phone for the Redmi 12C.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech

(Published 11 October 2023, 09:52 IST)
