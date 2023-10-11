Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top smartphone deals on Amazon

Amazon earlier this week kicked off the much-awaited Great Indian Festival sale.

The American e-commerce giant is offering huge discounts on a wide variety of products such as fashion apparel, sporting gear, and consumer electronics.

In this edition, we will be listing the best smartphone deals on offer during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Apple

iPhone 13

Amazon is offering the iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 48,999 (base model 128GB) against MRP Rs 69,900. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 45,950 off for trading in an old phone for the iPhone 13.