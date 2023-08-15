Honor to make a comeback in India, new smartphone coming soon

For the past few weeks, an unverified Honor India handle on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) was teasing that the company will return to the Indian market soon.
Also, it has been widely reported that ex-Realme India boss Madhav Sheth will lead Honor's comeback in India. Now, as the country celebrates its 77th Independence Day, Sheth formally announced the news and also confirmed it will soon bring the new smartphone to India.
"Exciting News Alert! Honor Smartphones will be launched soon in India. Join us on this incredible journey as we empower the future with Honor Tech. #FeelTheFreedom #FeelTheHonor #TechForIndians," Madhav Sheth quote posted Honor India handle on X.
In the 2010s, Honor, a subsidiary of Huawei was one of the top brands in the mid-range segment. The phones were known for their build quality and camera hardware.
Unfortunately, in 2019, Donald Trump-led US government put sanctions on Huawei and this led to abrupt severance of ties with Google's Android partnership.
With no access to Google Play Store, Huawei had to exit Europe and several regions across Africa and Asia including India. And, it created its own HarmonyOS for smartphones and is now limited to mainland China.
But, Honor India spin off from Huawei in 2020 and has been offering affordable devices and most concentrated around smart wearables including watches, but no smartphones as such.
Now, the company is expected to bring Honor 90 series handsets soon in India. It comes in two variants-- one regular Honor 90 (with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1) and Honor 90 Pro (with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1).
Both feature same 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,664p) curved OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate, dual-cameras- 50MP main sensor + 2MP depth camera with LED flash on the front.
Honor 90 features triple camera module-- 200MP + 12MP ultra-wide angle lens + 2MP depth sensor with LED flash on the back. Whereas the Honor 90 Pro houses triple-camera -- main 200MP sensor +32MP telephoto lens+ 2MP depth sensor with LED dlash on the back.
Both the devices come with 5,000mAh battery, but Honor 90 supports 66W charger and the 90 Pro supports 90W fast charger.
