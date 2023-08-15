Honor to make a comeback in India, new smartphone coming soon

For the past few weeks, an unverified Honor India handle on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) was teasing that the company will return to the Indian market soon.

Also, it has been widely reported that ex-Realme India boss Madhav Sheth will lead Honor's comeback in India. Now, as the country celebrates its 77th Independence Day, Sheth formally announced the news and also confirmed it will soon bring the new smartphone to India.

"Exciting News Alert! Honor Smartphones will be launched soon in India. Join us on this incredible journey as we empower the future with Honor Tech. #FeelTheFreedom #FeelTheHonor #TechForIndians," Madhav Sheth quote posted Honor India handle on X.

In the 2010s, Honor, a subsidiary of Huawei was one of the top brands in the mid-range segment. The phones were known for their build quality and camera hardware.