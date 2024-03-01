March 2024: List of top smartphones launching in India this month

It is slated to launch on March 5 and will feature a see-through design language. And it will support the LED-based Glyph interface we see in all the Nothing phones.

On the front, it comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen and run Android 14-based NothingOS with up to a 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a big 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging capability.

As far as photography is concerned, it features a dual-camera module - main 50MP camera + 50MP Ultra-wide sensor with LED flash on the back. And a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video chatting.

The Phone 2a is likely to be offered in two colours - black and white.