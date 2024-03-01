March 2024: List of top smartphones launching in India this month

In February, Motorola, Samsung, iQOO, Honor Tech, and others launched Moto G24 Power, Galaxy XCover 7, Neo9 Pro, Honor 9Xb and more in India.
This month, Nothing, Vivo and others are scheduled to unveil a new line of smartphones in wide range of price bands in India.
Samsung is expected to bring the successor of the Galaxy F14 on March 4.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy F15 on March 4. Like all the F series, the new phone promises to deliver a good battery life. It is expected to come with a massive 6,000 mAh battery.
Also, it is said to feature an AMOLED display and get Android OS updates for up to four years.
The new Phone(2a) is said to be watered-down version of the premium Phone 2 series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It is slated to launch on March 5 and will feature a see-through design language. And it will support the LED-based Glyph interface we see in all the Nothing phones.
On the front, it comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen and run Android 14-based NothingOS with up to a 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a big 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging capability.
As far as photography is concerned, it features a dual-camera module - main 50MP camera + 50MP Ultra-wide sensor with LED flash on the back. And a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video chatting.
The Phone 2a is likely to be offered in two colours - black and white.
Realme 12+ 5G is set launch in March in India.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The company is scheduled to unveil the Realme 12+ on March 6 in India.
It has confirmed that the new device will come with a Sony LYT600 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a first in the mid-range segment. It will support 2X In-sensor Zoom and promises to capture clearer images without losing any quality.
The circular camera module will sport more than 500 gradient patterns and the rest of the panel will feature vegan leather. Also, the upcoming Realme phone will come with a IP54 water-splash-resistant rating.
Vivo is confirmed to launch the successor of V29 5G in March.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Vivo has confirmed to bring the new V30 and V30 Pro series on March 7 in India. Both the mid-range phones are expected to come with similar design language but will differ in terms of camera, processor configuration, and battery capacity.
The regular Vivo 30 variant is said to feature a 6.78-inch full HD+ AMOLED display and a 50MP autofocus front camera with dedicated dual soft LED flash. Also, it may come with an IP54 water-splash-resistant coating.
Inside, it is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, sport a triple-camera module - 50MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor for macro. It will also feature a 5,000 mAh battery and support 80W fast charging capability.
The Vivo V30 Pro is said to come with MediaTek 8200 chipset. And it also features a triple-camera module - main 50MP (with OIS) with a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 50MP telephoto camera with LED flash. On the front, it features a 50MP autofocus camera.
The Xiaomi 14 series.
Photo Credit: Xiaomi
Last month, Xiaomi showcased the Xiaomi 14 at Mobile World Congress and now the device is set to launch in India on March 7.
It sports a 6.36-inch 1.5K (2670 x 1200p) C8 12-bit OLED LTPO display, supports variable refresh rate (1-120Hz), and offers peak brightness up to 3,000 nits.
Xiaomi 14 comes with a 4-nm class-powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core backed by an Adreno 750 GPU. The phone runs on Android-based Xiaomi HyperOS; and offers 12GB LPPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. It also provides a 4,610 mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging speed, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.
