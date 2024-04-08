Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Reliable phone with feature-rich camera

Last week, Motorola launched the new Edge 50 Pro series in India.

The company is offering the device in two variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- with prices starting at Rs 31,999.

It comes with big upgrades over the predecessor in terms of build quality, performance and camera hardware. Does it live up to the hype, let's check it out.

Design, build quality and display

Motorola's latest phone flaunts a gorgeous unibody design with a slim profile (with just 8.2 mm thickness). Its beautiful curved display smoothly cascades to the mid-frame on the left and right sides.

Our review unit is Luxe Lavender. It looks lovely in the sunlight and is made of premium materials. The rounded sturdy aluminium frame has a matte finish and blends beautifully with the high-quality silicone-based rearside. It has a leather-like natural texture.