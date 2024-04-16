Motorola unveils Moto G64 with dual-camera in India

Motorola on Tuesday (April 16) launched the new mid-range phone Moto G64 series in India.

The Moto G64 comes with a good upgrade in terms of processor and build quality over the predecessor Moto G54 (review).

The new phone sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate and supports up to 560 nits brightness.

The Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield protects it and has an IP52 dust-and-splash-resistant rating.

It also features triple slots (two for nano SIMs and one for microSD card), a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio system.