Motorola unveils Moto G64 with dual-camera in India

Motorola on Tuesday (April 16) launched the new mid-range phone Moto G64 series in India.
The Moto G64 comes with a good upgrade in terms of processor and build quality over the predecessor Moto G54 (review).
The new phone sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate and supports up to 560 nits brightness.
The Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield protects it and has an IP52 dust-and-splash-resistant rating.
It also features triple slots (two for nano SIMs and one for microSD card), a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio system.
Motorola's new phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7025 octa-core processor with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU, Android 14-based My UX OS, 8GB/12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a 6,000mAh battery with 30W charger.
Regarding photography hardware, it comes with a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with an 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2) camera with LED flash on the back. It also houses a 16MP (f/2.4) on the front.
Both the rear and front cameras support full 1080p video recording
The company is offering the Moto G64 in three colours-- ice lilac, mint green and pearl blue. And, it will be available in two configurations--8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.
Moto G64 vs competition
Motorola's new phone will compete with Samsung's latest Galaxy M55, Realme P1 series and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, among others under Rs 20,000 price-range.
(Published 16 April 2024, 12:46 IST)