Netflix to bring support for games on smart TVs, PCs

In late 2021, Netflix began offering games along with movies and TV series on its Over-The-Top (OTT) services. However, it was limited to just smartphones.

Now, the company has announced to expand the availability of games to smart TVs and computers.

"We’ve been focused on creating a great gaming experience for our members since 2021 when we added mobile games to Netflix. Our goal has always been to have a game for everyone, and we are working hard to meet members where they are with an accessible, smooth, and ubiquitous service. Today, we’re taking the first step in making games playable on every device where our members enjoy Netflix — TVs, computers, and mobile. This limited beta is meant to test our game streaming technology and controller, and to improve the member experience over time," said Mike Verdu, VP, Games, at Netflix.

In that order, Netflix will begin the testing phase with two games-- Oxenfree from Night School Studio, a Netflix Game Studio, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, a gem-mining arcade game.