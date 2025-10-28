<p>Nothing Inc. earlier in the year launched feature-rich mid-range <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/nothing-phone-3a-3a-pro-with-qualcomm-snapdragon-7s-gen-3-launched-in-india-3431347">Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro series</a> in March in India. They were popular among customers in India.</p><p>Now, the London-based consumer electronics firm is all set to add a budget variant to the Phone (3a) series later this week.</p><p>Called the Phone (3a) Lite, the device is slated to make its debut on October 29 at 13:00 pm GMT (6:30 pm IST).</p>.Google Pixel 9a review: Reliable AI phone with incredible camera.<p>The teaser shows the Phone (3a) Lite featuring LED flash notification, hinting it will boast the signature LED-based Glyph user interface we see in Phone (3a) series and older versions. However, it is likely to be a toned-down version, as there is a single LED flash.</p>.<p>The company hasn't revealed other features, but recent reports say that the Phone (3a) Lite will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 chipset with 12GB RAM.</p><p>However, we are not sure if Phone (3a) Lite will run Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 or older Nothing OS 3.0. But the device is likely to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.</p>.Nothing Phone (3a) review: Bang for the buck.<p>In a related development, Nothing has begun beta testing of Nothing OS 4.0 for the premium Phone 3, and soon it will be expanded to older devices.</p><p>It brings the new 'Extra Dark Mode'. It is designed to save power and also lessen the strain on the eyes in low light.</p>.Nothing Phone (3a) Pro review: Feature-rich phone with cool design.<p>Further, the new OS will offer more lock screen themes and AOD (Always-on-Display) with clearer brightness adjustments. It also ensures to bring stronger wireless connectivity across Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and improved overall stability.</p><p>It also introduces the new Pop-up View, which improves multitasking efficiency by supporting dual pop-up windows. It allows users to operate two apps on the same screen simultaneously. Users can simply swipe up from the bottom edge to quickly minimise a window or pull down to expand it to full screen.</p>.Android 16: Nothing OS 4.0 revealed, beta testing to start soon.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>