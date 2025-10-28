Menu
Nothing set to launch Phone (3a) Lite series this week

The teaser shows the Phone (3a) Lite featuring LED flash notification, hinting it will boast the signature LED-based Glyph user interface we see in Phone (3a) series and older versions.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 09:11 IST
Published 28 October 2025, 09:11 IST
