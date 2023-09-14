Nothing's CMF to launch new products this month

Nothing Inc.'s newly formed subsidiary CMF has announced to host a product launch event later this month.

The company earlier in the year during the Q2 2023 Community Update confirmed that it will be launching the new brand ‘CMF by Nothing’. It claimed to develop affordable products for the masses.

CMF is slated to host the programme on September 26 at 2:30 pm IST. There is no word on what it plans to launch first, but we understand at least three product categories--smartwatch, earbuds and accessories planned for release in phases.

The new devices will be made available on Flipkart and Myntra, and offline via Vijay Sales and select stores.

It is widely reported that the company would introduce a new Watch Pro. It is said to 1.96-inch AMOLED display, support up to 600 nits of peak brightness, and a 50Hz refresh rate. It is expected to cost under Rs 5,000.

Also, it has plans to bring Buds Pro Truly Wireless Stereo(TWS) earbuds and a 65W GaN 3-port USB-C charger.

The company also announced to conduct CMF Community Review Program. Here, it offers a platform for selected participants to not only get their hands on the products before the rest of the world but be able to create content, share reviews and feedback with the CMF community.

Interested readers can register for the CMF Community Review Program on its official website (here).

