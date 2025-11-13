<p>OnePlus on Thursday (November 13) hosted an online event to launch the global version of the OnePlus 15.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oneplus-15-key-features-you-should-know-about-snapdragon-8-elite-gen-5-powered-android-flagship-3795842">OnePlus 15 series</a> comes in three colours-- infinite black, ultraviolet and a special 'sand storm' edition.</p><p>For the special 'sand storm' model, the company has used industry-first Micro Arc Oxidation (MAO) technology to offer a natural, smooth ceramic-like texture to the phone. It has used aero-space grade nano ceramic metal-based alloy, which is touted to be 134 per cent sturdier than titanium, 223 per cent harder than stainless steel and 344 per cent better than aluminium. It will be the most durable OnePlus phone to date.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review: Versatile foldable phone with top-class AI features.<p>The new device sports a 6.82-inch 1.5K OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, an in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HDR Vivid, and offers up to 1,800nit peak brightness.</p><p>The display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2. And, on the back, it features Gorilla Glass 7i shield. The device also comes with an IP68 + IP69 water-and-dust-resistant rating.</p>.<p>At the heart, OnePlus 15 houses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. It is a 3nm class 64-bit octa-core Oryon silicon. With a record peak clock speed of 4.6 GHz, it promises 20 per cent improvement in performance and 35 per cent better power efficiency. This means the devices will be able to deliver one hour and 48 minutes of additional gaming playtime on a phone compared to the previous chipset.</p><p>OnePlus 15 comes with OP Gaming Core, touted to be the industry-first chip-level technology. It is specifically designed to ensure the device stays stable, runs smoothly and retains high frames per second (fps) rates while playing graphics-rich games.</p>.<p>The device runs Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, 12GB/16GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage and a 7,300mAh battery with 120W fast charger and 50W wireless charging.</p><p>It also boasts of a triple-camera module featuring-- main 50MP (with 1/1.56-inch Sony sensor with f/1.8 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by a 50MP 116-degree ultra-wide camera (f/2.0 aperture) and a 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto camera (with f/2.8, OIS) with LED flash. It can record 4K at 120 frames per second (fps), Dolby Vision video recording and can also record 8K videos at 30 fps.</p><p>On the front, it features a 32MP camera for selfies and video calling. It supports 4K recording at 60fps</p><p>In India, OnePlus 15 will be available in two configurations-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 72,999 and Rs 79,999, respectively on OnePlus online store, OnePlus Store App, Amazon and offline retail partners such as OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and others.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Review: AI power and premium design shine.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>