OnePlus 15R teaser hints at India launch soon; Key features, expected price and more

<p>Last week, OnePlus unveiled the global variant of the company's premium OnePlus 15 series phone in India.</p><p>Now, OnePlus India has opened a microsite revealing the first look of the OnePlus 15R, hinting that it will be launched soon.</p><p>OnePlus 15R is believed to be the rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6, which was first launched in China in October.</p>.Google Play Store: Apps causing excessive battery drain to get warning label .<p><strong>OnePlus 15R: Key features you should know about the new Android phone</strong></p><p>OnePlus 15R is said to come with 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800×1272p) AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate and comes with an in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM, a Type-C USB port and an infrared sensor.</p><p>Inside, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with Adreno 830 GPU, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, and a massive 7,800mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging speed.</p>.<p>In China, OnePlus Ace 6 runs Android 16-based ColorOS 16. But, in India, the device, which will be called as OnePlus 15R will run Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. It is expected to receive four major Android OS updates (up to 2029) and six security patches against emerging cyber threats up to 2031. </p><p>It will house a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera with LED flash. It can record 4K at 60 frames per second.</p><p>It also features a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.</p><p>In China, OnePlus 15R, aka OnePlus Ace 6, is available in five options-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage-- with prices starting at ¥2599 (roughly Rs 32,206).</p><p>OnePlus 15R is expected to launch in December, as the company will be able to offer OnePlus 15 more time on the store shelf. Or else, the new model may cannibalise the premium phone's sales.</p>.Google Pixel Buds 2a Review: Well-rounded TWS earbuds.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>