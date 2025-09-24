Menu
OnePlus Pad 3 review: Premium Android tablet with Snapdragon Elite power

Overall, the OnePlus Pad 3 is a well-packed premium Android tablet. It has an excellent build quality, an amazing display, a reliable Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a massive battery.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 14:55 IST
OnePlus Pad 3
4/5
  • Pros:

    Really good build quality | Amazing display | Reliable Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset | Long battery life

  • Cons:

    Not much to complain about except for the thick bezel. But, this is just me nitpicking here. The big high-resolution display makes up for this aspect.

Specifications:

Display: 13.2-inch 3.5K LCD panel with a pixel density of 315 (pixels per inch) and an aspect ratio of 7:5 | Processor configuration: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, Android 15-based ColorOS 15, 12GB/16GB RAM, and 256GB/512GB storage | Primary camera: 13MP main camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), 4K video capability, LED flash | Front camera: 8MP | Battery: 12,140mAh. It can support up to 17 hours of video playback |

OnePlus Pad 3.

OnePlus Pad 3.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Pad 3 with smart keyboard folio case.

OnePlus Pad 3 with smart keyboard folio case.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Pad 3 with keyboard accessory.

OnePlus Pad 3 with keyboard accessory.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Pad 3.

OnePlus Pad 3.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Pad 3.

OnePlus Pad 3.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Pad 3.

OnePlus Pad 3.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Pad 3.

OnePlus Pad 3.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Pad 3.

OnePlus Pad 3.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Pad 3.

OnePlus Pad 3.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Published 24 September 2025, 14:55 IST
