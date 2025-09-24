OnePlus Pad 3 review: Premium Android tablet with Snapdragon Elite power

Really good build quality | Amazing display | Reliable Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset | Long battery life
Not much to complain about except for the thick bezel. But, this is just me nitpicking here. The big high-resolution display makes up for this aspect.
Display: 13.2-inch 3.5K LCD panel with a pixel density of 315 (pixels per inch) and an aspect ratio of 7:5 | Processor configuration: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, Android 15-based ColorOS 15, 12GB/16GB RAM, and 256GB/512GB storage | Primary camera: 13MP main camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), 4K video capability, LED flash | Front camera: 8MP | Battery: 12,140mAh. It can support up to 17 hours of video playback |