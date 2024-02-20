OnePlus teaser shows off new premium smartwatch

After launching two flagship phones OnePlus 12, and 12R in January, OnePlus is all geared up to unveil the brand new premium smartwatch.
OnePlus took to the X (formerly Twitter) platform to tease upcoming smart wearable. It shows off the circular dial design with a premium metallic case and silicone-based strap.
The new OnePlus Watch is touted to be the successor of the OnePlus Watch launched way back in 2021. Though it had good build quality, it failed to find traction among consumers. Even critics panned the device, as it came with RTOS not Google's WearOS, and even lacked reliable fitness tracking capabilities.
Now, after a gap of three years, OnePlus is back with a new generation OnePlus Watch.
It is widely reported that the new OnePlus Watch 2 may come with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, bigger compared to the predecessor (1.39-inch).
OnePlus Watch 2 come with digital crown along with a side button.
Photo Credit: OnePlus India
It is most likely to run on Google WearOS and come equipped with improved health tracking features. Even the company has acknowledged that the previous version was not up to the mark and now, it promises to get it right. The teaser message reads--'It's time, to do it right'.
There is no official word on specific date of the launch, but OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to launch in several global markets including India.
In a related development, OnePlus is offering refund to OnePlus 12R buyers up to mid-March 2024.
Earlier this month, when OnePlus 12R went on sale in India, the product page mentioned that the device come with UFS 4.0, but actually it has UFS 3.1 specification.
For the uninitiated, UFS 4.0 can deliver a sequential read speed of 4200MBps and write speed of 2800MBps. That's doublly efficient compared to UFS 3.1. With the latter, phone can support sequential read speed up to 2100MBps and sequential write speed up to 1200MBps.
Many took exception to wrong information posted on the product page. And, now, the company has offered to refund entire money to those who like return the OnePlus 12R. But, the offer is limited till March 16 only.
This is a welcome move by OnePlus to win the trust of loyal customers.
Now, fans are looking forward to the new OnePlus Watch 2 series.
