OnePlus teaser shows off new premium smartwatch

After launching two flagship phones OnePlus 12, and 12R in January, OnePlus is all geared up to unveil the brand new premium smartwatch.

OnePlus took to the X (formerly Twitter) platform to tease upcoming smart wearable. It shows off the circular dial design with a premium metallic case and silicone-based strap.

The new OnePlus Watch is touted to be the successor of the OnePlus Watch launched way back in 2021. Though it had good build quality, it failed to find traction among consumers. Even critics panned the device, as it came with RTOS not Google's WearOS, and even lacked reliable fitness tracking capabilities.

Now, after a gap of three years, OnePlus is back with a new generation OnePlus Watch.

It is widely reported that the new OnePlus Watch 2 may come with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, bigger compared to the predecessor (1.39-inch).