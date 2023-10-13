Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5 coming soon to Phone(2), beta testing underway

Nothing has announced to bring the much-awaited Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5 to its latest Phone(2) soon.
But first, it has opened the NothingOS 2.5 beta testing to ensure the bugs are weeded off, before making it available to all.
Interested Nothing Phone(2) owners, who don't like to wait for the official update, and want to experience first hand, can enrol for Open Beta 1 testing (here).
Android 14 is bringing a lot of personalisation features in terms of wallpapers and themes.
The interesting thing to know is that Android 14 is actually playing catch up with Nothing, as it is introducing the Monochrome wallpaper theme now; the London-based technology company rolled out the Monochrome Icon pack with the NothingOS 2 update to the Phone(2) way back in July.
Nevertheless, the new features will offer more customisation options for Phone(2) users in the coming months.
Android 14 also brings a new back gesture option to easily switch between multiple apps. It also introduced a redesigned Quick Settings layout and added Nothing earbuds icons.
It also offers more Lock Screen shortcut options including do not disturb, mute, QR code scanner and video camera.
Once updated to the latest update, users will be able to set ringtone and notification sound volumes separately, with an updated volume control interface.
Also, it brings new regional settings so users can customise the unit and number preferences.
Besides Android 14's goodies, Nothing is also bringing its own new features such as a refurbished widgets library interface so Nothing widgets appear more clearly.
NothingOS 2.5 comes with a lot of customisation features.
Nothing India
It also introduces a new photos widget, allowing users to display their favourite photos on both the Home Screen and Lock Screen.
With the new screenshot editor and menu, users get more advanced editing features and quick deletion options.
NothingOS 2.5 adds a new option to hide app icons on the Home Screen and app drawer. If a user swipes right in the app drawer, it will reveal hidden app icons.
Also, users will be able to capture screenshots quickly with a three-finger swipe. Also, users can programme the double-press power button gesture to quickly access a chosen feature.
Redesigned a joint Home Screen and Lock Screen customisation page for a more comprehensive view of options.
NothingOS 2.5 also introduces the glass filter to make the wallpapers extra unique.
NothingOS 2.5 will also be released to the Phone(1) soon, says the company.
CMF Buds Pro
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
In a related development, Nothing's subsidiary CMF has rolled out a new software update to Watch Pro and Buds Pro.
For Watch Pro, the new update optimises the screen UI to display contact details during an incoming call. It will also improve the device in terms of the accuracy of pace data in exercise logs.
It also enhances the readability of the fitness data at the default dial and optimised the layout of activity pages.
And, for Buds Pro, the new update optimises the prompt tone experience.
It will improve the Find My Earbuds function. It will further optimise in-ear detection when wearing one earbud.
The update also promises to enhance the sound experience after calls in gaming scenarios. It optimises the connection experience with Google Fast Pair.
Once updated to the latest firmware version, users will be able to switch between ANC mode and ambient during calls more easily than before.
