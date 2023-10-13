Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5 coming soon to Phone(2), beta testing underway

Nothing has announced to bring the much-awaited Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5 to its latest Phone(2) soon.

But first, it has opened the NothingOS 2.5 beta testing to ensure the bugs are weeded off, before making it available to all.

Interested Nothing Phone(2) owners, who don't like to wait for the official update, and want to experience first hand, can enrol for Open Beta 1 testing (here).

Android 14 is bringing a lot of personalisation features in terms of wallpapers and themes.

The interesting thing to know is that Android 14 is actually playing catch up with Nothing, as it is introducing the Monochrome wallpaper theme now; the London-based technology company rolled out the Monochrome Icon pack with the NothingOS 2 update to the Phone(2) way back in July.

Nevertheless, the new features will offer more customisation options for Phone(2) users in the coming months.

Android 14 also brings a new back gesture option to easily switch between multiple apps. It also introduced a redesigned Quick Settings layout and added Nothing earbuds icons.

It also offers more Lock Screen shortcut options including do not disturb, mute, QR code scanner and video camera.

Once updated to the latest update, users will be able to set ringtone and notification sound volumes separately, with an updated volume control interface.

Also, it brings new regional settings so users can customise the unit and number preferences.

Besides Android 14's goodies, Nothing is also bringing its own new features such as a refurbished widgets library interface so Nothing widgets appear more clearly.