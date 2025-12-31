Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Poco M7 Plus review: Well-rounded budget phone

With a big display and massive battery, consumers can binge watch on OTT apps or scroll endlessly social media platforms without the anxiety of the device running out of juice anytime soon.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 16:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Poco M7 Plus 5G
4.5/5
  • Pros:

    Excellent build quality | Impressive battery life | Nice display | Reliable Qualcomm chipset

  • Cons:

    Camera's digital zoom is a downer

Specifications:

Display: 6.9-inch full HD+ (2340 x 1080p) LCD screen with 144Hz adaptive refresh rate | Durability: Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 shield and IP64 dust-and-water splash-resistant rating and company offers free silicone cover case| Processor: Qualcomm's 6nm class Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 with 900MHz Adreno 619 GPU | RAM: 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM | Storage: 128GB (expandable up to 1TB via microSD) | SIM: Dual SIM slots (type: nano) | Operating System: Android 15-based HyperOS (to Android 16 & 17 in addition security updates up to 2029) | Battery: 7,000mAh with 33W charger and reverse charging capability| Colours: Carbon black, chrome silver and aqua silver

Poco M7 Plus.

Poco M7 Plus.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Poco M7 Plus

Poco M7 Plus

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Poco M7 Plus

Poco M7 Plus

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Poco M7 Plus.

Poco M7 Plus.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Poco M7 Plus.

Poco M7 Plus.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample with 2X zoom.

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample with 2X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample with 5X zoom.

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample with 5X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample with 10X zoom.

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample with 10X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Poco M7 Plus' camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Poco M7 Plus.

Poco M7 Plus.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 December 2025, 16:15 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidsmartphoneSmartphone ReviewPocoAndroid phone

Follow us on :

Follow Us