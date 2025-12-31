Specifications:

Display: 6.9-inch full HD+ (2340 x 1080p) LCD screen with 144Hz adaptive refresh rate | Durability: Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 shield and IP64 dust-and-water splash-resistant rating and company offers free silicone cover case| Processor: Qualcomm's 6nm class Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 with 900MHz Adreno 619 GPU | RAM: 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM | Storage: 128GB (expandable up to 1TB via microSD) | SIM: Dual SIM slots (type: nano) | Operating System: Android 15-based HyperOS (to Android 16 & 17 in addition security updates up to 2029) | Battery: 7,000mAh with 33W charger and reverse charging capability| Colours: Carbon black, chrome silver and aqua silver