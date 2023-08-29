Redmi Watch 3 Active review: Reliable budget smartwatch

Xiaomi earlier in the month launched the affordable Redmi Watch 3 Active along with the Redmi 12 series phones and X Smart TV series in India.

The company has incorporated all standard health and fitness tracking features in the Redmi Watch 3 Active and offers it for less than Rs 3,000. I used it for little more than a week and here are my thoughts on the latest budget offering from the house of Xiaomi.

Design and build quality

Redmi Watch 3 Active sports squarish case with smooth corners. The 1.83-inch 2D curved display with HD resolution (240×280p). It is really good for its asking price. Our review unit is a Charcoal Black model.

The company also offers another Platinum Grey variant. It also looks good.