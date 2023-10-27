Reliance Jio announces India's first satellite-based internet service

Just when Elon Musk-owned Starlink plans to officially foray into the Indian market, Reliance Jio on Friday (October 27) launched the India's first satellite-based internet service at the on-going India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023 event in New Delhi.

Titled 'JioSpaceFiber' promises to offer super-fast internet to the remotest corners of the country.

The company is collaborating with SES to access the world’s latest in medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology.

With access to a combination of SES’s O3b and new O3b mPOWER satellites, Reliance Jio promises to deliver Gigabit internet on par with fiber-like services, directly from space.

With internet connectivity served directly from space to the land, people in villages and hamlets at remote hillsides, and even nomad communities in Leh and other high terrain mountain ranges, will be able to work and even enjoy watching multimedia content on OTT apps with less buffering time.

"Jio has enabled millions of homes and businesses in India to experience broadband internet for the first time. With JioSpaceFiber, we expand our reach to cover the millions yet to be connected. JioSpaceFiber will allow everyone, everywhere, to fully participate in the new digital society with gigabit access to online government, education, health, and entertainment services," said Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.