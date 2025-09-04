<p>Besides the new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/samsung-unveils-galaxy-s25-fe-with-triple-camera-3712253">Galaxy S25 FE</a> series smartphone, Samsung on Thursday (September 4) unveiled a new line of flagship Android-powered Galaxy Tab S11 series at the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2025 event in Germany.</p><p>It comes in two variants-- Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and a regular Tab S11.</p><p>The Tab S11 Ultra sports a 14.6-inch WQXGA+(2960 x 1848p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It will also feature a dual-camera module-- 13MP+8MP -- with LED flash on the back, a 12MP selfie camera on the front and a massive 11,600mAh battery with a 45W charger.</p>.Google brings Gen AI-powered photo editing tools to Gemini app.<p>The S11 features a smaller 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 2560 x 1600p resolution, a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera on the back, a 13MP front camera, and an 8,400mAh battery with a 45W charger.</p><p>Both tablets come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ series chipset, which promises 33 per cent improved performance in NPU, 24 per cent CPU performance and 27 per cent better GPU performance over the predecessor.</p><p>They will be available in 12GB/16GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage options, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, support S-Pen stylus (comes free with the retail box), and Android 16-based OneUI 8 OS with seven years of Android OS support.</p><p>The new Galaxy Tab S11 series tablets support Samsung Galaxy AI features such as Call Assist (real-time translations during voice calls), writing assist, interpreter, Note assist, Transcript assist, Photo assist, drawing assist, object eraser, audio eraser, photo ambient wallpaper in addition to Google's propreitary Gemini Live, Circle to search and more.</p><p>The new tablets support productivity tools such as Goodnotes, Clip Studio Paint, LumaFusion and Notion – which come in handy in everything from sketching and note-taking to flexible project planning. The devices will be available in two colours -- gray and silver.</p><p>The Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra come with Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 5G cellular variants-- with prices starting at €899 (approx. Rs 92,305) and €1,049 (approx. Rs 1,07,706), respectively. </p><p>Even the premium Tab S11 Ultra come with Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 5G cellular variants-- with prices starting at €1,339 (approx. Rs 1,37,482) and €1,489 (approx. Rs 1,52,883), respectively.</p><p> The company to expected to reveal the availability and price of the devices in global markets, including in India, in the coming weeks.</p>.Google brings Gen AI-powered photo editing tools to Gemini app.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>