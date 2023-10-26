watchOS 10.1 released, brings double tap feature, bug fixes, and more

Apple started rolling out the much-awaited watchOS 10.1 to all eligible Apple Watches.

The new watchOS 10.1 is a major update; it brings several new features in addition to bug fixes, security patches, and more.

As noted in the headline, the watchOS 10.1 brings the double tap feature. With this, users can perform several functions without touching the Watch's display and use simple finger-tap gestures.

Users can tap the index finger and thumb of their watch hand together twice to quickly perform many of the most common actions such as swipe, raise to wake, and cover to mute which make Apple Watch simple and intuitive to use.