xAI's Grok: Five things to know about Elon Musk's answer to ChatGPT gen AI

Just last week, Elon Musk at the global AI safety summit, Bletchley Park, warned about threats posed by generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) to humanity. Now, Musk's new venture xAI has launched its proprietary gen AI bot Grok AI.

The company says Grok's AI language model takes inspiration from Douglas Adams' iconic sci-fi book 'The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy' to offer witty and logical answers to the query.

Here are five things to know about Grok AI, Musk's answer to ChatGPT

-- For the uninitiated, the name Grok was first coined by Robert A. Heinlein in his 1961 novel Stranger in a Strange Land. It is a fictional Martian word, which means 'to drink'. But, it is broadly understood to be as 'to understand profoundly and intuitively'.

-- Grok runs on Grok-1, xAI's state-of-the-art language model that is said to be significantly more powerful. It reportedly achieved 63.2 per cent on the HumanEval coding task and 73% on MMLU ((Massive Multitask Language Understanding).

Though Grok's Large Language Model(LLM) is trained for just two months is said to be more updated and can compute data faster and better than the competitors ChatGPT 3.5 and Inflection-1. However, it lags behind the latest ChatGPT 4.0, which is available only to ChatGPT Plus subscribers.