Xiaomi 14, 14 Ultra with Leica camera system launched in India

In late February, Xiaomi unveiled the company's newest premium phone Xiaomi 14 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.
As promised, the company on Thursday (March 7) introduced the Xiaomi 14 series in India. It comes in two variants-- a regular Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra.
Both the devices feature similar design language, and processor but differ in terms of screen size, camera and battery capacity.
The new Xiaomi 14 Ultra features a massive 6.73-inch 2K (3200 x 1440p) C8 12-bit OLED LTPO display. The regular Xiaomi 14 flaunts a 6.36-inch 1.5K (2670 x 1200p) C8 12-bit OLED LTPO display.
Both the devices support variable refresh rate (1-120Hz), offer up to 3000 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. The display is protected by Xiaomi's custom ceramic glass shield.
Xiaomi 14 series.
Photo Credit: Xiaomi India
They also come with IP68 water-and-dust-resistant certification, dual-SIM slots, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an infrared sensor. The latter enables the phone to control smart Air Conditioners, smart TVs, and other Internet-of-Things (IoT) gadgets at home.
Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra models come with a 4-nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core processor with Adreno 750 GPU, Android-based Xiaomi HyperOS, 32MP (f/2.0) front camera with 4K video recording capability, 12GB/16GB RAM, and 512GB storage options.
Xiaomi 14 houses a smaller 4,610 mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging speed, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.
On the other hand, 14 Ultra features a bigger 5,300mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging speed, 80W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging capability.
The highlight feature of the Xiaomi 14 is its photography hardware. It houses a triple-camera module—50MP (with 1/ 1.31-inch Light Fusion 900 sensor, f/1.6 aperture, Hyper OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, Leica Summilux lens) backed by 50MP 115-degree Leica ultra-wide angle lens (with f/2.2, Samsung JN1 sensor), and a 50MP Infinity Leica telephoto camera (with 3.2X 10cm with f/2.0, OIS, Samsung JN1 sensor) with LED flash. It also supports up to 8K video recording.
Xiaomi 14 Ultra series.
Photo Credit: Xiaomi India
The top-end Xiaomi 14 Ultra boasts a quad-camera module with a Leica photography system-- main 50MP ( 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor, f/1.63 ~ f/4 variable aperture, Hyper OIS, Leica Summilux lens) with 50MP 122-degree Leica ultra-wide angle lens (with f/1.8, 5cm super macro, Sony IMX858 sensor), another a 50MP 3.2X 10cm Leica telephoto camera (with f/1.8, OIS, Sony IMX858 sensor,) and a 50MP 5X 30cm Leica periscope telephoto camera (with f/2.5, OIS, Sony IMX858 sensor) with 8K video recording capability and LED flash on the back.
Xiaomi 14 Ultra comes in one configuration (16GB RAM + 512GB storage) for Rs 99,999 exclusively on Xiaomi e-store and Xiaomi Home outlets from April 12 onwards.
The Xiaomi 14 will also come in one variant (12GB RAM + 512GB) for Rs 69,999 in India and will go on sale from March 11 onwards on Xiaomi e-store, Amazon and Flipkart.
