Xiaomi 14, 14 Ultra with Leica camera system launched in India

In late February, Xiaomi unveiled the company's newest premium phone Xiaomi 14 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

As promised, the company on Thursday (March 7) introduced the Xiaomi 14 series in India. It comes in two variants-- a regular Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra.

Both the devices feature similar design language, and processor but differ in terms of screen size, camera and battery capacity.

The new Xiaomi 14 Ultra features a massive 6.73-inch 2K (3200 x 1440p) C8 12-bit OLED LTPO display. The regular Xiaomi 14 flaunts a 6.36-inch 1.5K (2670 x 1200p) C8 12-bit OLED LTPO display.