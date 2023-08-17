Xiaomi unveils 11-inch Redmi Pad SE with Snapdragon 680 SoC

After showcasing the next-gen CyberDog 2 and Mix Fold 3 premium phone, Xiaomi launched the new line of affordable Redmi Pad SE in Beijing.
The new Redmi Pad 2 sports a sturdy aluminium alloy body and weighs around 480g. It shares a lot of design elements of the latest Redmi 12 series phones. It flaunts a visually pleasing primary camera in a pill-shaped module and a minimalistic exterior body with just Redmi engraving on the left and the rest has a plain metallic finish. The company is offering the tablet in three colours-- lavender purple, graphite gray, and mint green.
On the front, it features a bright 11.0-inch full HD+ (1920 x 1200) display with 1920 x 1200p resolution with a pixel density of 207 ppi (pixels per inch) and offers peak brightness of 400 nits. It supports variable refresh rate (30Hz - 90Hz), TÜV Rheinland certified Low Blue Light (Software Solution), and TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification.
It also comes with a Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, large-size quad speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos, supports Hi-Res Audio and a face unlock security system.
It comes with 2.4Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core System-on-Chip (SoC), Android 13-based MIUI Pad 4 OS, 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), 8MP (f/2.0, 1.12μm pixel size) rear camera with up to full HD 1080p video recording capability, LED flash, a 5MP camera on the front and an 8,000mAh battery with 10W charger.
The device will be offered in three configurations-- 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB-- for €199 (approx. Rs 17,985), €229 (around Rs 20,697) and €249 (roughly Rs 22,504), respectively.
Initially, it will be made available in China and Europe. However, there is no official word when the new Redmi Pad 2 will be available in India.
