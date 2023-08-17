Xiaomi unveils 11-inch Redmi Pad SE with Snapdragon 680 SoC

After showcasing the next-gen CyberDog 2 and Mix Fold 3 premium phone, Xiaomi launched the new line of affordable Redmi Pad SE in Beijing.

The new Redmi Pad 2 sports a sturdy aluminium alloy body and weighs around 480g. It shares a lot of design elements of the latest Redmi 12 series phones. It flaunts a visually pleasing primary camera in a pill-shaped module and a minimalistic exterior body with just Redmi engraving on the left and the rest has a plain metallic finish. The company is offering the tablet in three colours-- lavender purple, graphite gray, and mint green.

On the front, it features a bright 11.0-inch full HD+ (1920 x 1200) display with 1920 x 1200p resolution with a pixel density of 207 ppi (pixels per inch) and offers peak brightness of 400 nits. It supports variable refresh rate (30Hz - 90Hz), TÜV Rheinland certified Low Blue Light (Software Solution), and TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification.