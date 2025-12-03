<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/xiaomi-opens-premium-service-centre-in-bengaluru-to-add-100-more-in-india-next-year-3755491">Xiaomi</a> on Wednesday (December 3) launched the Redmi 15C series in India.</p><p>The new budget Android phone features a massive 6.9-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, support 120Hz refresh rate, and offers up to peak brightness of 810 nits. It comes with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Software Solution) and Flicker Free certifications.</p><p>It supports triple slots (for two nano SIMs and a microSD card), side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio and comes with an IP64 dust-and-water resistant rating.</p>.Redmi 15 review: Power-packed phone for entertainment buffs.<p>It comes with a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2, 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS2.2 internal storage (expandable memory up to 1TB), and a 6,000mAh battery with 33W charger.</p>.<p>Xiaomi phone also features dual-cameras--main 50MP (with f/1.8) with 2MP secondary depth sensor) with LED flash on the back and an 8MP (f/2.0) front camera for selfies and video calling.</p><p>The Redmi 15C comes in three colours--Dusk Purple, Moonlight Blue and Midnight Black. It will be available in three configurations-- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 12,499, Rs 13,999, and Rs 15,499, respectively.</p><p>Xiaomi Redmi 15C vs competitors</p><p>The new Redmi 15C will be competing with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/iqoo-z10-review-really-good-phone-for-multi-media-consumption-3493369">iQOO Z10 (review)</a>, Samsung <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/samsung-galaxy-a17-review-mid-range-phone-with-incremental-upgrade-3748347">Galaxy A17 (review)</a>, and CMF Phone 2 Pro, among others.</p>.CMF Phone 2 Pro review: Best in its class.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>