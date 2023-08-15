Xiaomi unveils next-gen quadruped robot CyberDog 2

Chinese consumer electronics major Xiaomi has unveiled the successor of its CyberDog.
The new CyberDog 2 comes with a lot of upgrades and most importantly comes really close to resembling the man's best friend, compared to the predecessor, which had no proper head structure at the front.
The CyberDog 2 features a narrow head and sharp erected ears and a short tail similar to the Doberman breed look, but smaller in size like a miniature pinscher.
The new generation Cyberdog boasts Xiaomi's self-developed CyberGear Micro-actuator, which is said to make the robot agile and have enhanced mobility compared to its predecessor.
It can also support high-difficulty maneuvers, such as continuous back flip, and fall recovery.
Add to that, it comes with more precise control and will remain intact, even if continuously touched.
Furthermore, CyberDog 2 is equipped with a fusion sensing and decision-making system, offering 19 sensors for vision, touch, and hearing.
The robot houses a primary NX processor, which can deliver 21 Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS) performance. And, the secondary chipset has dual co-processors.
For vision, the company has incorporated one depth camera module, Intel Realsense D430, 13MP Interactive AI sensor, and RGB Camera (1MP) backed by Fisheye camera with 146-degree Field-ofV-View. For hearing, it comes packed with 4-mic array powered by Xiaomi AI voice algorithm.
It also comes with multiple touch sensors along with LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), Acoustic sensor, TOF (Time-of-Flight). With four legs, it can move at a maximum pace of 1.6m/s.
Xiaomi has announced making CyberDog 2's coding, structural drawing, graphical programming and modular processing of various sensing capability details public so app developers will be able to bring new use cases of CyberDog 2 and greatly benefit the robot owners in the future.
Though the new CyberDog 2 is not yet at on par with Boston Dynamics' agile mobile robot dog Spot, it is a lot better compared to the predecessor.
Initially, it is being made available in China for CNY ¥ 12,999(approx. Rs 1,49,555).
