Xiaomi unveils next-gen quadruped robot CyberDog 2

Chinese consumer electronics major Xiaomi has unveiled the successor of its CyberDog.

The new CyberDog 2 comes with a lot of upgrades and most importantly comes really close to resembling the man's best friend, compared to the predecessor, which had no proper head structure at the front.

The CyberDog 2 features a narrow head and sharp erected ears and a short tail similar to the Doberman breed look, but smaller in size like a miniature pinscher.

The new generation Cyberdog boasts Xiaomi's self-developed CyberGear Micro-actuator, which is said to make the robot agile and have enhanced mobility compared to its predecessor.