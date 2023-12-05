YouTube to step up measures to tackle fake news ahead of 2024 general election in India

Lately, there is an increased use of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)-powered applications around the world.

While some use it for creative work and come up with benign fun videos, others are releasing malicious content with only intention of maligning a person's character on public platforms.

Here in India, last month, there was a series of deepfake videos of high-profile people including Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With the general election slated in early 2024 (April-May), the government warned social media intermediaries such as X, Facebook, and Google (including YouTube) to bring in measures to control such misinformation on respective platforms.

YouTube has begun taking measures to curb the circulation of such fake news and misinformation on its platform.

YouTube, India Director, Ishan John Chatterjee, and Timothy Katz, YouTube Director, Global Head of Responsibility spoke to the media last week highlighting the company's efforts in delivering authentic information on its platform.

YouTube's algorithm is trained to show content at the top of search results, particularly political news from reliable news outlets and those of related to health are from government-authorised agencies and hospitals.

To DH's question on how much time YouTube will take to remove content deemed misinformation, Timothy Katz said that it will act swiftly as per the content policy.