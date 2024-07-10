Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold6, Flip6 and Buds3 series

South Korean technology major Samsung on Wednesday (July 10) unveiled the new line of foldable phones— Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6— along with Buds3 series earphones in Paris.

The new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 retain the design language of the predecessor, but come with slimmer profile and light weight too. But, they are more durable than any foldable phone out there in the market.

The displays are protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield and they come with sturdy Armour Aluminium casing.

Also, they boast latest Google Gemini-powered generative Artificial Intelligence feature Galaxy AI. Key features include— Note Assist, real-time language translation, flex camera (with auto zoom capabilities), sketch to image, composer (to draft email), Photo Assist, Portrait Studio and many more.

The Galaxy Z Flip6 features 3.4-inch Super AMOLED screen on the cover. Inside, it has 6.7-inch Infinity Flex Display-design-based Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with full HD+ (2640 x 1080p) resolution and an aspect ratio of 22:9. They both support dynamic refresh rate (1-120Hz).

On the front, it features 10MP Selfie Camera (f2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, Field-Of-View: 85-degree) and on the back, it houses dual-camera module-- main 12MP Ultra Wide Camera (f/2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123-degree) + 50MP Wide-angle Camera (Dual Pixel AF, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.8μm, FOV: 83-degree) with LED flash.

The Fold6 features 6.3-inch HD+(2316 x 904p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 23.1:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a pixel density of 402ppi and supports an adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz).

Inside, it features wide 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2176x1812p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X with Infinity Flex Display design, aspect ratio: 21.6:18. It comes with a pixel density of 374ppi and supports an adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz). It houses 4,400mAh battery.

It features 10MP Selfie Camera (f/2.2, Pixel size: 1.2um, FOV: 85-degree) on the cover panel. Also, inside it has 4MP (f/1.8, Pixel size: 2.0μm, FOV: 80-degree) under-display sensor.

The main triple camera on the back features— 12MP Ultra Wide Camera (f/2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123-degree) + 50MP Wide-angle Camera (Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85-degree) and a 10MP Telephoto Camera (PDAF, f/2.4, OIS, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 36˚, 3X optical zoom) with LED flash on the back.

Both the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Fold6 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and runs Android 14-based One UI OS. Both the devices are eligible to get seven years of Android OS updates. Also, they boasts vapor chamber for efficient heat dissipation. And, the Fold6 boasts hardware-based raytracing to support graphics-rich gaming titles.

Besides the new foldable phones, Samsung also introduced the new Galaxy Buds3 series. It comes in two variants— Buds3 and Buds3 Pro.

They come with new microphones, which can analyse both internal and external

sound in real time to enhance sound and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) quality through

Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC.

Say, you are listening to music, the Galaxy Buds3 Pro will constantly collect and identify surrounding sound and automatically adjust the optimal level of noise and sound without manual adjustment through Adaptive Noise Control.

Also, it can automatically turn off noise control, it detects if the user is speaking or the sound of the emergency siren of an ambulance or horn of the vehicle while crossing the street.

Some of the exclusive features of the Buds3 Pro include an enhanced 2-way speakers with planar tweeter. It offers sophisticated, precise high range sound production, and Dual Amplifiers for a crystal-clear sound experience.

With a pre-trained model based on machine learning, the Galaxy Buds3 series can reproduce the original voice of the speaker in various noise environments while also providing a rich and natural call — similar to the high-quality calls of smartphones — with the Super-Wideband Call feature.

Also, the Buds3 Pro features blade light on the stem. It lights up when the earphone is on.

The Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6 and Galaxy Buds3 series will be available for pre-order starting

today, July 10, with general availability starting July 24.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 is available in Silver Shadow, Pink and Navy, while Galaxy Z Flip6 is also available in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue and Mint colours.

Those who order online at Samsung e-store, they can get exclusive Galaxy Z series colours

such as Crafted Black, White as well as a Peach colour option for Galaxy Z Flip6.

The Galaxy Buds3 series will be available in two colours— Silver and White.