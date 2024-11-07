Google accidentally reveals Jarvis AI ahead of official launch

<p>Google earlier this year, at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/io-2024-key-takeaways-from-google-developers-conclave-3022902">I/O 2024 in May</a>, offered a sneak peek at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/googles-generative-ai-project-astra-bot-to-take-on-gpt-4o-3023982">Project Astra</a>, its next-generation generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI), that can match with OpenAI’s latest GPT-4o model.</p><p>Project Astra is capable of understanding complex queries in text, audio and video. Though there is no official word on when <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google">Google</a> plans to launch it, the company is rumoured to bring a similar AI model codenamed Jarvis by the end of 2024.</p><p>Just a few hours ago, Google inadvertently posted the Jarvis AI prototype on its Chrome extension web store. The banner read “a helpful companion that surfs the web for you", <a href="https://www.theinformation.com/briefings/google-accidentally-reveals-jarvis-ai-that-takes-over-computers">reported</a> The Information.</p>.Google Maps gets new AI-powered navigation features.<p>Jarvis AI assistant promises to be several leagues ahead of current crop of gen AI digital assistant chatbots in the market. It is not only capable of performing mundane tasks like getting real-time information on sports, weather, and traffic but also capable of taking over devices such as computers to book a flight or a cab without any need for humans to manually feed details such as Airplane service/cab company, starting point and destination.</p><p>It is said to be capable of ordering the grocery from an e-commerce website. The user has to offer the list, tell where to buy, and sit back. It will do the shopping for you.</p>.<p>The reporter at The Information tried to install the Jarvis AI extension on the Chrome browser and perform a task, but the app wasn't fully functional, as it was a prototype and restricted to only Google engineers.</p><p>Once the word got out on the social media platforms and the web, Google immediately took it down.</p><p>Google's Jarvis AI bot is expected to make its global debut in December.</p><p>It should be noted that Google-rival Anthropic has already started Claude AI beta testing and is also capable of performing similar tasks as Jarvis AI. And, it is also expected to launch in December. Even OpenAI is rumoured to bring a similar next-generation ChatGPT AI assistant next month.</p>.Apple iOS 18.1: How to take hearing health test on AirPods Pro 2.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>