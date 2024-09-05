Home
Google brings new accessibility features to Android phones

Android phones will also get the new Earth Quake alert and Circle to Search music feature.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 September 2024, 13:03 IST

Search engine giant Google has announced to bring several new value-added features to enhance the user experience on Android phones.

It has begun rolling out new update to eligible devices with improved talkback feature, Circle to Search and more.

The new talkback feature is created for people with low vision. With the new update, it will get Gemini AI capability and be able offer detailed audio descriptions of digital images.

New Talkback feature.

The new Circle to Search can now be used to find music.

Here's how to do it:

Users can just long-press the Home button or the navigation bar to activate Circle to Search. Then, tap the music button to identify the track name, artist. He/she can even open a YouTube video to explore more — then get right back to what they’re doing.

Circle to search to find the music on internet.

The new Android update will also bring improvements to Chrome browser app on phones. The app now offers option to read blogs or news articles. Additionally, users can even choose the preferred listening speed, type of voice and language as well.

Chrome now offers new Hear text option on webpages. It will read aloud the words and users can also personalise the speed and type of the voice.

Android phones will get new Earth Quake alert feature. Initially, it will made available in the US and later expanded to more global regions in the coming months.

Earthquake alert on Android phone.

The company is also bringing new update to WearOS-based smart watches. Once upgraded to the latest version, users will be able to download Google Maps of particular. He/she can use it to navigate a city without internet connection on the watch.

Offline maps now available on WearOS watches.

Published 05 September 2024, 13:03 IST
