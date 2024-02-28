Google brings new AI-enabled features to Android phones

With Android 14, Google introduced several personalisation features to enhance user experience on phones. Now, it is bringing more features to improve productivity.
The Android Auto which enables seamless connectivity with the Android phone and the car is getting a booster dose of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Once updated to the new version, the Android Auto app will be able to automatically summarise long texts or busy group chats while the owner is driving.
Also, it will be able to suggest relevant replies and actions, so he/she can simply tap once to send a message, share ETA (estimated time of arrival), or start a call.
After bringing the Gemini AI bot to the Search app, Google is set to introduce generative AI bot support to Messages app on Android phones.
Users will be able to chat with Gemini to draft messages, brainstorm ideas, plan events, or simply have a fun conversation without leaving the Messages app. Initially, it will be available to select users with Pixel 6 and newer Pixel phones, Pixel Fold, Samsung Galaxy S22, S23, 24, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold series phones.
Google is bringing a new 'image captions' accessibility feature to the Lookout app. This will help people with visual impairment to get AI-generated voice descriptions of photos on websites or messenger apps or an image in front of them.
Even the Lens app is getting a similar accessibility feature - 'TalkBack' to describe a place such as an ATM, restaurant, or hotel. The user just has to point the phone’s camera at a nearby place and TalkBack will read out the information of the place loud -- such as its business hours, rating, or directions on how to get there.
On Google Docs app, users will now be able to add handwritten annotations from an Android phone or a tablet using a finger or any compatible stylus. The app supports different pen colours and highlighters. Going forward, reviewing documents and providing feedback on Google Docs will become fast, flexible, and easy.
Another new value-added feature coming to Android phones is Health Connect. It will be a one-stop hub to get all the health and activity data such as exercise, steps, calories burned, floors climbed, and distance that is fed from all the third-party apps installed on the phone and the smartwatch. Initially, Fitbit, AllTrails, Oura Ring, and MyFitnessPal will support the Health Connect feature.
More third-party fitness and health apps will support the Google Health Connect feature soon.
