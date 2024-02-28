Google brings new AI-enabled features to Android phones

With Android 14, Google introduced several personalisation features to enhance user experience on phones. Now, it is bringing more features to improve productivity.

The Android Auto which enables seamless connectivity with the Android phone and the car is getting a booster dose of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Once updated to the new version, the Android Auto app will be able to automatically summarise long texts or busy group chats while the owner is driving.

Also, it will be able to suggest relevant replies and actions, so he/she can simply tap once to send a message, share ETA (estimated time of arrival), or start a call.