Google finally brings Gemini AI app for iPhone

<p>Search engine giant <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google">Google</a> launched the much-awaited generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-based Gemini chatbot app for iPhones.</p><p>Alphabet (& Google) CEO Sundar Pichai took to <a href="https://x.com/sundarpichai/status/1857100676884574399">X platform</a> to confirm the availability of Gemini app on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apple">Apple</a> App Store.</p>.<p>The new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/google-to-launch-standalone-gemini-ai-app-for-iphones-soon-3272768">Gemini AI iOS app </a>runs advanced large language models (LLM) and is capable of interacting with users, similar to how humans naturally talk to each other.</p><p>Besides regular information such as real-time traffic updates, sports news, and geopolitics, the Gemini AI chat app can help you plan a birthday theme for your kid. </p><p>It can even help create an itinerary for an ancient temple circuit tour in coastal Karnataka with family or a fun trip to Goa with friends.</p>.Google brings four new features to Chrome app for iPhones.<p>In India, users can interact with the AI assistant on the Gemini app in nine Indian languages-- Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.</p><p>It also offers access to the Gemini Live feature, which is not available in most Android phones except for select premium models such as Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy S and foldable phones.</p><p>In a related development, Google launched two new security features for Pixel phones to combat online fraud and malware-laced apps.</p><p>The Scam Detection feature. It uses powerful on-device AI to notify you of a potential scam call happening in real time by detecting conversation patterns commonly associated with scams.</p><p>If it matches, the phone will flash a red-colour banner on the screen to warn of possible scam threats.</p><p>Google is further fortifying the Play Protect with Live threat detection in Android phones. It will be able to work at all times, looking out for malware-laced unsafe apps.</p>.Google launches new AI-based learning tool for students.