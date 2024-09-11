Google rolls out Google One Lite plan in India

Search engine giant Google has introduced a budget-friendly Google One Lite in India.

With the new Google One Lite, users get 30GB of storage space for photos, Google Drive and Gmail. It costs Rs 59 per month. There is also an annual plan for Rs 589, less than half the premium 100GB plan, which costs Rs 130/month.

Google One Lite offers double the free storage plan for Android phone owners and Gmail users. 30GB space is more than enough for average users to back up important old photos and WhatsApp data. As part of the launch offer, Google provides a free one-month trial. Users have to pay Rs 59 from next month.