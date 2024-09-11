Google rolls out Google One Lite plan in India

Search engine giant Google has introduced a budget-friendly Google One Lite in India.
With the new Google One Lite, users get 30GB of storage space for photos, Google Drive and Gmail. It costs Rs 59 per month. There is also an annual plan for Rs 589, less than half the premium 100GB plan, which costs Rs 130/month.
Google One Lite offers double the free storage plan for Android phone owners and Gmail users. 30GB space is more than enough for average users to back up important old photos and WhatsApp data. As part of the launch offer, Google provides a free one-month trial. Users have to pay Rs 59 from next month.
However, it does not support Google's generative Artificial Intelligence features. For that, users have to subscribe to Google AI One Premium for Rs 1,950/month. In addition to access to Advanced Gemini, users are entitled to 2TB of cloud storage space.
In a related development, Google has rolled out a new update to Android phones. It brings several value-added features including an improved talkback feature, Circle to Search and more.
The new talkback feature is created for people with low vision. With the new update, it will get Gemini AI capability and be able to offer detailed audio descriptions of digital images.
The new Android update will also bring improvements to the Chrome browser app on phones. The app now offers the option to read blogs or news articles. Additionally, users can even choose the preferred listening speed, type of voice and language as well.
Published 11 September 2024, 08:27 IST