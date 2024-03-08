Google rolls out March update with productivity features to Pixel phones

Every quarter, Google rolls out one major Android OS update with new features to Pixel phones. This March, it has released new value-added features to enhance productivity.

After bringing the 'circle to search' feature to Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Google is expanding the availability of this feature to older phones-- Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

To try the circle to search feature, the user has to long-press the Pixel home button or navigation bar and circle, scribble, highlight or tap an image, text, or video, and get the information right on the screen without switching to the Google search app.