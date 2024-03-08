Google rolls out March update with productivity features to Pixel phones

Every quarter, Google rolls out one major Android OS update with new features to Pixel phones. This March, it has released new value-added features to enhance productivity.
After bringing the 'circle to search' feature to Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Google is expanding the availability of this feature to older phones-- Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.
To try the circle to search feature, the user has to long-press the Pixel home button or navigation bar and circle, scribble, highlight or tap an image, text, or video, and get the information right on the screen without switching to the Google search app.
Circle to search feature on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Photo Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
For instance, you are watching a movie on an OTT app, and spot a lovely looking aviator sunglasses and want to know if it is available online and the price details. Just pause the video and circle the object with a finger-swipe gesture, and a pop-up Google search screen appears offering information about it.
With the latest Pixel update, screen sharing gets a new option that allows users to share exactly what they want. Instead of showing the entire screen, users can share just one app at a time when casting, recording or presenting in a video call on the Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold or Pixel 5a with 5G and newer phones.
The new screen sharing feature is coming with Pixel March update.
Photo Credit: Google
The latest update brings a new feedback tool for Google Docs on Pixel devices. The new Google Docs markups let the user add handwritten annotations to a document or assignment right from the Pixel device using only the finger or stylus. It supports a wide range of tools including different pen colours and highlighters. With this, users can review and mark up documents in a way that is easy and flexible for everyone involved in the team.
The new Google Docs markup feature.
Photo Credit: Google
Google is bringing improvements to the Pixel phone's Call Screen option. During calls by an unknown person, the screen will show a new 'hello' tab when a caller is unresponsive.
The phone user has to simply tap the on-screen hello button while screening a call, and Google Assistant will prompt the caller to speak, so the user can understand why the caller is trying to reach you. If the Pixel phone owner can’t answer the screened call right away, Google Assistant will let the caller know to wait a bit longer as it will try to reach the Pixel owner.
Pixel call screening feature.
Photo Credit: Google
For the Pixel tablet, the March update brings a new Gboard voice toolbar. Just tap on the mic icon and start speaking. When voice input is activated, the keyboard will turn into a toolbar, optimising screen space and making multitasking easy.
The new Gboard voice toolbar.
Photo Credit: Google
Google also rolled out a March update to Pixel watches too. It brings the new Fitbit Relax, a mindful app. It can guide the user to perform breathing exercises to reduce stress.
Also, the Google Maps app for Pixel Watch will now be able to offer public transit directions right on the wrist. It also shows different transit options (including bus, trams and metro) with real-time departure times and a compass-enabled map view to guide the user to the destination.
