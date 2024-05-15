Google to bring personalised AI assistant 'Gems' to phones

Besides launching new Gemini Pro 1.5 and Gemini Advanced Large Language Models (LLMs), Google announced to bring personalised assistants called Gems.

People will be able to create multiple customised digital assistants for particular activities on phones. For instance, a user wants to start a running routine and he/she needs a 'digital buddy' to motivate them and draw up a daily routine plan for running.

To create Gem, Just open the Gemini app, then fill up the form (shown below in the screengrab) with the name and fill up the instructions on what type of assistant you need. In the aforementioned case, the user can type—"you’re my running coach and help me with the daily planning with good routes for jogging. Also, offer motivation".