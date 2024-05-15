Google to bring personalised AI assistant 'Gems' to phones

Besides launching new Gemini Pro 1.5 and Gemini Advanced Large Language Models (LLMs), Google announced to bring personalised assistants called Gems.
People will be able to create multiple customised digital assistants for particular activities on phones. For instance, a user wants to start a running routine and he/she needs a 'digital buddy' to motivate them and draw up a daily routine plan for running.
To create Gem, Just open the Gemini app, then fill up the form (shown below in the screengrab) with the name and fill up the instructions on what type of assistant you need. In the aforementioned case, the user can type—"you’re my running coach and help me with the daily planning with good routes for jogging. Also, offer motivation".
Whether you need a yoga bestie or calculus tutor, in the coming months you’ll be able to customize Gemini, saving time when you have specific ways you interact with Gemini again and again. We’re calling these Gems. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/YQOHsUbMWE— Google (@Google) May 14, 2024
Thanks to the improved LLM model, Gemini Advanced is capable of understanding complex texts and queries and helps build a customised Gem with a name as prescribed by the device owner.
The new Gems feature is exclusive to Gemini Advanced subscribers only. In India, users have to subscribe to Google One AI Premium for Rs 1,950 per month. It comes with 2TB cloud storage and access to Gemini Advanced AI chatbot.
The new Gems feature will be made available to Android users in the coming months.
Photo Credit: Google
In a related development, Google has announced to upgrade the Gemini Nano with multi-modal capabilities to make it more useful to the device owners. It will be able to understand more information in context such as sights, sounds and spoken language.
With multi-modal Gemini Nano, a phone will be able to offer real-time alerts during a call if it detects conversation patterns commonly associated with scams. Google says that this protection mechanism runs on the device, so the conversation stays private to the owner.
