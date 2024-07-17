Google to launch Agricultural Landscape Understanding (ALU) Research API soon in India

Search engine giant Google on Wednesday (July 17) hosted the second edition of Google I/O Connect developers conclave in Bengaluru.

Besides announcing partnership with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to offer Artificial Intelligence training to 10,000 startups, Google announced to bring Agricultural Landscape Understanding (ALU) Research API (Android Programming Interface) to India.

Due to Global Warming-induced erratic-weather conditions worldwide, it has become very challenging for governments to increase food production to meet the needs of growing global population.

Technology can play a crucial role in understanding the soil quality and weather to help farmers grow crops on time and get good yield.

Here’s where Google’s Agricultural Landscape Understanding (ALU) Research API tool comes into play. It is designed to make agricultural practices more data-driven and efficient.