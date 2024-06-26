Hackers using Rafel RAT malware to target Android phone users

Once installed, the malware hides inside system to avoid detection from the security features of the device. Then, the trojan gains access to sensitive faculty of the phone such as GPS, camera, microphones, and storage to track the targeted person's location, and steal sensitive trade secrets of the company and private photos/videos, for ransom.

"Rafel RAT is another reminder of how open-source malware technology can cause significant damage, especially when targeting big ecosystems like Android, with over 3.9 billion users worldwide. As most of the affected victims are running unsupported Android versions, it is crucial to keep your devices up-to-date with the most recent security fixes or replace them if they are no longer receiving them," said Alexander Chailytko, Cyber Security, Research & Innovation Manager at Check Point Software Technologies.

"Prominent threat actors and even APT groups are always looking for ways to leverage their operations, especially with the readily available tools such as Rafel RAT, which could lead to critical data exfiltration, using leaked Two-Factor Authentication codes, surveillance attempts and covert operations, that are particularly devastating when used against high-profile targets," Chailytko noted.

Some of the top branded phones affected in the phishing campaign include Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, LG and more. However, it has to be noted the devices run Android 11 or older versions.

The device owners are advised to upgrade to the latest software or security patch rolled out by the respective phone maker. Or, just get the new Android phones.

Tips on how to protect your Android phone from such cyber threats:

--Never download apps from third-party stores

--Never click URLs sent via messenger app or email from unknown senders

-- Even on official platforms such as Google Play/Apple App Store/Microsoft Windows Store, always exercise caution while downloading apps, particularly social media platforms and messenger services developed by unfamiliar developers

-- Avoid storing any work-related sensitive information on personal devices

--Always update your phone to the latest firmware version

--It is good practice to have antivirus applications published by reputed firms such as CheckPoint's Endpoint Security, Kaspersky, ESET and McAfee, among others.